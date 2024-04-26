After meeting in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final that featured four one-goal games and the sixth-longest game in postseason history, the @FlaPanthers and @Canes each moved within one win of advancing to the Second Round. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Q3qtPhPB3f pic.twitter.com/asDnwBHmDo
Series wrap-up: It’s not looking good for Patrick Roy and the Islanders…Auteur: ataylor
They were trying to bounce back after losing their first two games away from home in their respective series… But it didn’t work out.
Let’s see how it went:
Nothing goes right for the Islanders
The Islanders may have made a playoff push, which made for a great story…
But they’re simply no match for the Hurricanes’ firepower.
Wild man Brent Burns gets the Canes on the board in Long Island
(: @BR_OpenIce)pic.twitter.com/lYC9g3Q5yW
Orlov doubles the #CauseChaos lead in the first period and it gets complicated for the #Isles… https://t. co/Hfp8gksOPK pic.twitter.com/zWZpPRE9MJ
Pierre Engvall gets one back pic.twitter.com/LzyG5WfyLy
But what really sank the Islanders was Ilya Sorokin’s performance in front of the net.
The Russian allowed no less than three goals on 13 shots…
Sebastian Aho restores a two-goal lead pic.twitter.com/twc2vR4cCQ
Brock Nelson, the club’s leading scorer in the regular season, found a way to break through before the end of the second twenty.
He scored a goal… And when both clubs went to the locker room for the third period, the score was 3-2 :
A VERY big goal from Brock Nelson late in the second period! #Isles pic.twitter.com/PJdEGo4VgC
They therefore take a 3-0 lead in the series… And they’ll have the opportunity to send Patrick Roy and the Islanders on vacation tomorrow, when the game is presented in the afternoon.
The Panthers are on a mission
That’s when the Lightning woke up: the Tampa Bay outfit scored back-to-back goals early in the second frame to take the lead for the first time in the series.
TAMPA TAKES THE LEAD! #StanleyCup
Two quick @TBLightning strikes and it’s 2-1.
: @NHL_On_TNT (TBS) & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/bgM6txguRg
But if you think the Panthers have given up… You’re in the ballpark.
Samson. Reinhart. #StanleyCup
: @NHL_On_TNT (TBS) & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/ULB8pWW6Vz
What an absolute clapper by Brandon Montour! pic.twitter.com/CHvCkWldN8
4-2 FLORIDA OFF LORENTZ’S STICK pic.twitter.com/z21P8n8A4C
The Panthers thus win 5-3… And they too will have the chance to eliminate their opponents tomorrow.
Overtime
– Nice save.
FREDDIE! FREDDIE! FREDDIE! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/WnmIrYCMMs
– He’s hot.
Sebastian Aho notched the winning goal in Game 3 and closed in on head coach Rod Brind’Amour on a @Canes / Whalers franchise list. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/Q3qtPhPB3f pic.twitter.com/KqWajIghzk
– Hard to ask for more.
Frederik Andersen backstopped Carolina to a third straight win, bringing the @Canes within one victory of reaching the Second Round for the fourth straight year. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/Q3qtPhPB3f pic.twitter.com/hN7HlkuvPh
– A playoff guy.
Matthew Tkachuk opened the scoring for the @FlaPanthers in Game 3 and joined a small list of U.S.-born players with 20 career #StanleyCup Playoffs goals in 50 contests or fewer.#NHLStats: https://t.co/yiJQZpZ6Mn pic.twitter.com/tnwdnNACJL
