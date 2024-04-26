Series wrap-up: It’s not looking good for Patrick Roy and the Islanders…

The Islanders and Lightning found themselves in the same situation last night.

They were trying to bounce back after losing their first two games away from home in their respective series… But it didn’t work out.

Let’s see how it went:

Nothing goes right for the Islanders

The Islanders may have made a playoff push, which made for a great story…

But they’re simply no match for the Hurricanes’ firepower.

We saw it quickly last night, as the Hurricanes took a 2-0 lead after only 10 minutes of play:The first period ended with the score 2-0 in favor of Carolina.Patrick Roy had to motivate his team in the dressing room because, at the very start of the second period, Pierre Engvall scored an important goal to cut the lead to 2-1 :

But what really sank the Islanders was Ilya Sorokin’s performance in front of the net.

The Russian allowed no less than three goals on 13 shots…

And the third, scored by Sebastian Aho, put him out of the game:

Brock Nelson, the club’s leading scorer in the regular season, found a way to break through before the end of the second twenty.

He scored a goal… And when both clubs went to the locker room for the third period, the score was 3-2 :

The Hurricanes held on, however, and ran away with the win by a score of 3-2.

They therefore take a 3-0 lead in the series… And they’ll have the opportunity to send Patrick Roy and the Islanders on vacation tomorrow, when the game is presented in the afternoon.

The Panthers are on a mission

At the very start of the second period, the Panthers are ahead 1-0.

That’s when the Lightning woke up: the Tampa Bay outfit scored back-to-back goals early in the second frame to take the lead for the first time in the series.

Steven Stamkos and Tyler Motte scored back-to-back:

But if you think the Panthers have given up… You’re in the ballpark.

Sam Reinhart (him again) and Brandon Montour invited themselves to the party and scored to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead.The third period began and the Panthers got to work quickly.Steven Lorentz picked the right moment to score his first career playoff goal, which also turned out to be the game-winner:Nick Paul scored late in the game to make it 4-3, but Matthew Tkachuk took care of the rest with a goal when the Lightning were without their goaltender.

The Panthers thus win 5-3… And they too will have the chance to eliminate their opponents tomorrow.

