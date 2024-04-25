Mike Matheson would be worth a pick between 6th and 15th

Mike Matheson’s value is high.

The reason is simple: he’s in his prime, he just finished 9th in scoring among defensemen this season…

And he earns a salary of $4.875 million a year, making him a bargain for a number-one defenseman on a National League team.Still, the idea of trading him to maximize his value has been discussed often enough, and opinions are divided.

On the one hand, many think that the Habs have the luxury of being able to count on him and that they should keep him because Matheson is so useful to the team…

And on the other, many think they should send him elsewhere because his value will never be as high as it is right now.Talk about value, but what does that value look like on the market?

David Ettedgui said on the Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez show (BPM Sports) that Matheson is worth a pick between 6th and 15th:

A team that wants a number one defenseman for less than $5M (per season), they’ll give it to you, the number 6, 7 or 8 pick. David Ettedgui

If that’s the case… Could it encourage Kent Hughes to move him?

We know the Habs GM wants to use one or more defensemen this summer to go after natural talent on offense.

By trading Matheson – let’s say for the 10th pick in the draft – the Habs would be armed to the teeth to get their hands on a forward with dominant potential, because the club could also draft in the top-5 this year.

You trade Matheson, draft a forward and a defenseman with your two top-10 picks… And you still have the option of acquiring something interesting with the Jets’ first-round pick, acquired in the Sean Monahan deal.

Do you say yes or no?

I’m leaning towards no because I love Mike Matheson… But it’s definitely a think-it-over.

At least, if it’s really going to help the Habs in the long run, Kent Hughes will have to think about it.

