Welcome to Utah: “It’s the best day of my NHL career,” says André Tourigny

Today is a big day in Salt Lake City. The players and coaches of the former Arizona club were introduced.

It’s clear that the city is ready for hockey.

Still 45 minutes from program. Nearly a full house already in Utah. pic.twitter.com/UV19aqgbsS – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 24, 2024

45 minutes before the start of the show, the Delta Arena was almost full to capacity.

Everyone on this team is excited about the move. After all, it’s a lot different than the Arizona desert.

But André Tourigny is probably the most excited of all. He confessed that he almost had tears in his eyes when he arrived. According to him, this is the best day of his NHL career.

Andre Tourigny: “This is my seventh year in the NHL. I told my wife I think this is the best day in the NHL so far.” – Ryan Miller (@millerjryan) April 24, 2024

It’s true that the first seven years of his NHL career won’t go down in history; his standards are pretty low, but still. He’s had a wonderful, emotional time.

Very cool scene here in Salt Lake City. Hundreds of hockey-playing kids have skipped school to greet roughly 15 ex-Coyotes players, coach Andre Tourigny and GM Bill Armstrong who will land shortly on a private plane. These kids chanting “Utah Yetis” – hoping that’s the nickname. pic.twitter.com/hrwKrPUcNy – Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) April 24, 2024

The city gave his future team a warm welcome. At the airport, a hundred kids skipped school to see their favorites.

I’m not one for dropping out of school, but when it comes to hockey, you can let some slide.

It’s been a tough few years for the former Coyotes and I love the welcome the people of Salt Lake City have given them. They deserve it.

Now it’s time for success. At least they won’t have the idea of moving in their heads when they’re on the ice… It makes for some tasty quotes.

Unreal. #Yotes players are going down the line with the microphone introducing themselves to a sold out crowd. “My name’s Liam O’Brien. You can call me Spicy Tuna!!!” – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 24, 2024

