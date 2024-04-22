Mark Stone @GoldenKnights captain: “I’m going to play tonight.”
– gary lawless (@garylawless) April 22, 2024
If Nick Suzuki said no to Canada, he must have a good reason.Auteur: jdavis
Naturally, his outburst caused quite a stir. After all, Nick Suzuki hasn’t missed a game since joining the NHL five years ago. And even though he hasn’t made the playoffs since 2021, there’s a reason he said no to Canada.
Even though he’s currently in the South.
Nick Suzuki on vacation pic.twitter.com/9EgzautDyq
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 22, 2024
I can’t imagine a guy would say no to that if he didn’t have a very good reason. – Maxim Lapierre
Remember that Mike Matheson (who is expecting a child next month) and Samuel Montembeault (who played and won last year) also turned down the Canadian team’s invitation.
It’s also worth noting that Europeans “who only live for the World Championship”, according to some, are criticized, and North Americans who say no are criticized too. So you have to say yes, but not be happy to go to satisfy everyone, like?
In short
– Those who say medicine doesn’t work miracles can go to hell.
– Max knows so much about life that he’s dangerous. More than a bear, even.
Big Saturday sports on TV:
– LPHF (MTL team at Bell Centre): average of nearly 200,000 viewers per minute. In PM no less. Wow! #RDS
– CF MTL at Saputo Stadium: 75,000 per minute. #RDS
– Maple Leafs vs Bruins: close to 275,000 per minute. #TVASports
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 22, 2024
– Wow.
The umpire is not accountable for his decision… and he looks bad. https://t. co/rFDbbhQOZy
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 22, 2024
– Of note.
Scoop: I hear Josef Martinez’s injury is very similar to Matías Cóccaro’s injury. Out 8-12 weeks @sickpodcfmtl
Breaking: Hearing that Josef Martinez’ injury is similar to Matías Cóccaro’s injury. Out 8-12 weeks #cfmtl https://t.co/VX9lO7SyeV
– Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) April 22, 2024
– To be continued.
Jim Montgomery won’t reveal the identity of his goaltender for Game 2, not even to his wife pic.twitter.com/PDD8T8L0eQ
– RDS (@RDSca) April 22, 2024