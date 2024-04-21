Series wrap-up: Bruins humiliate Leafs in game one

The first night of the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs is in the books with the @Canes and @NHLBruins taking 1-0 series leads.#NHLStats: https://t.co/S8uhxqVSVW pic.twitter.com/MbTa7c8i3R
Series wrap-up: Bruins humiliate Leafs in game oneAuteur: esmith
Here’s how the first two games unfolded.
As early as 8pm last night, while some were tuning in to see CF Montreal draw 2-2 at Stade Saputo, the vast majority of hockey fans’ eyes were on Game 1 of the Bruins vs Leafs series.
It’s a classic that everyone loves, in large part to see the Leafs collapse in the first round as they do every year.
In short, a lot of people were tuning in to this game, and let’s just say we were spoiled very quickly.
Aside from Matthews’ completely empty net, the Leafs were lucky to trail by just one goal for so long.
Kuzy is a playoff player, and that’s why the Hurricanes acquired him.
Of course, the Islanders aren’t the Leafs, and one goal doesn’t completely saw off their legs, so they tied it up a few minutes later via Kyle MacLean’s first in the playoffs.
His father, John MacLean, is Patrick Roy’s assistant coach.
Overtime
