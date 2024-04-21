Series wrap-up: Bruins humiliate Leafs in game one

It was the start of the National Hockey League playoffs yesterday, with two number-one first-round games.The New York Islanders visited the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Maple Leafs experienced their greatest nightmare when they took on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Here’s how the first two games unfolded.

As early as 8pm last night, while some were tuning in to see CF Montreal draw 2-2 at Stade Saputo, the vast majority of hockey fans’ eyes were on Game 1 of the Bruins vs Leafs series.

It’s a classic that everyone loves, in large part to see the Leafs collapse in the first round as they do every year.

Last season was an anomaly.

In short, a lot of people were tuning in to this game, and let’s just say we were spoiled very quickly.

Indeed, after barely two minutes of play in the first period, the Bruins were already ahead 1-0, after several fine saves by Jeremy Swayman.At this point, it was obvious that the Leafs had completely split their legs.Yes, yes, after only two minutes of play.

Aside from Matthews’ completely empty net, the Leafs were lucky to trail by just one goal for so long.

The Bruins finally got their chance in the second period, when they scored three goals, including one from Brandon Carlo and two from Jake DeBrusk.After two periods, it was 4-0 to the Bruins.In the third period, despite a short Leafs goal, nothing changed, and the Bruins completed the scoring in an empty net thanks to Trent Frederic.The Bruins won game one of the series by a score of 5-1.Game two of the series returns to Boston on Monday evening at 7pm.Boston leads the series 1-0.Earlier in the day, at around 5 p.m., we were treated to another interesting duel, as Patrick Roy and the Islanders attempted to cause an upset in their first game against the Hurricanes.As in the Bruins game, the Hurricanes also opened the scoring very quickly, as Evgeny Kuznetsov put in a perfect power-play shot followed by his classic eagle celebration.

Kuzy is a playoff player, and that’s why the Hurricanes acquired him.

Of course, the Islanders aren’t the Leafs, and one goal doesn’t completely saw off their legs, so they tied it up a few minutes later via Kyle MacLean’s first in the playoffs.

His father, John MacLean, is Patrick Roy’s assistant coach.

In short, the score remained tied until the third period, when the Hurricanes regained the lead, this time for good, thanks to Stefan Noesen.The Hurricanes could have easily won had the Islanders been more opportunistic, but Carolina took Game One by a score of 3-1.Game two of the series returns to Raleigh, Carolina on Monday evening at 7:30pm.Carolina leads the series 1-0.

– Here are the two results from the first day of the NHL playoffs.

– Here are today’s top scorers.

– On today’s NHL schedule: four number-one games.