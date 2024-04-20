Adam Engstrom will be in the NHL for the long haul, says former Habs defenseman

Brandon Davidson: “I think that [Adam Engström] is going to be in the NHL for a long time“https://t.co/m8BoGWDdI9
Adam Engstrom will be in the NHL for the long haul, says former Habs defensemanAuteur: sjones
Only seven or eight will remain in the NHL, and it’s important to note that Jordan Harris, Justin Barron and Johnathan Kovacevic will all be eligible for waivers next season.
He has established himself as a reliable two-way defenseman with one of the SHL’s top teams, Rögle BK.
Indeed, that’s what Brandon Davidson, a former Montreal Canadiens defenseman who currently plays with Engstrom at Rögle, said.
“He’s a terrific player, and I believe he’ll be playing in the NHL for a very long time.” – Brandon Davidson
The Swedish defenseman is playing some very important hockey right now in the SHL, as Rögle is in the playoff final after surprising everyone by sweeping his first three opponents.
Engstrom’s unexpectedly long playoff run prevented him from finishing the season in North America with the Tricolore.
This seemed to be the plan of the Habs’ management, but Engstrom’s playoff run was greatly prolonged, and he is now expected to sign his NHL entry-level contract for next season only.
It will be very interesting to see if the 20-year-old defenseman can make his mark at training camp, when he’s clearly behind the likes of Hutson, Mailloux and Reinbacher, who already have some pro experience in North America.
There’s a lot of congestion on the blue line, so it’ll be up to Engstrom to find a way to make his mark.
We’ll be keeping a close eye on him.
To find out more, here’s Patrik Bexell’s excellent interview with Brandon Davidson.
