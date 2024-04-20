Steven Stamkos file: “Montreal is the most logical team if he leaves Tampa”.

I know, I agree with you, it’s going to be another long off-season for the Montreal Canadiens, with no Habs hockey until October.

Not qualifying for the playoffs is technically part of the rebuilding plan, but it makes the off-season much longer.

And with the exciting team the Tricolore is building, we’re all looking forward to seeing Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson back in action, among others.

At least, as usual, we’ll have a few exciting events to look forward to over the summer, when the draft takes place on June 28 and 29.

Shortly thereafter, the free agent market will open.Although we expect the Habs to be rather quiet on this front, these are always interesting days to watch.There are likely to be several players available among the free agents, including some who could make sense for the Montreal Canadiens.

Even if we don’t expect much, we could be surprised.

Mailbag: Norris Trophy ballot; Stamkos’ future with Lightning after season https://t.co/a8bnDyY6Ye – NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) April 17, 2024

In fact, according to Dan Rosen of NHL. com, the Habs would be the most logical team to sign Steven Stamkos, should he leave Tampa.

Indeed, Rosen’s article states that it’s not certain that the Lightning captain will remain in Tampa.

Should the Lightning lose in the first round again this year, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team’s management make a few changes to rejuvenate the team, which would send Stamkos to the free agent market.

Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy would remain the core of the team, while Stamkos would surely join a young team that will soon aspire to the big time.

And that’s where Rosen comes up with the logical idea of the Montreal Canadiens.

In his opinion, Stamkos would be an excellent fit for the Habs, who could really benefit from the addition of a top-6 forward with a lot of experience and leadership.The Habs need goals, and Stamkos, despite being 34, scored 40 again this season.His 81 points in 79 games would have put Stamkos at the top of the Habs scoring charts.Add to this the fact that Habs head coach Martin St-Louis once played with Stamkos, and the two men are still very close.In short, Montreal would be the most logical option according to Rosen, should Stamkos ever become a free agent.The Tampa Bay Lightning captain could clearly be tempted to play in a hockey city as mythical as Montreal, while reuniting with his good friend Martin St-Louis.

It’s a story to keep an eye on.

