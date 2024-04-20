Good story from little Guillaume. To be read. https://t.co/WaZt8d7iTl
– J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) April 20, 2024
Steven Stamkos file: “Montreal is the most logical team if he leaves Tampa”.Auteur: esmith
I know, I agree with you, it’s going to be another long off-season for the Montreal Canadiens, with no Habs hockey until October.
And with the exciting team the Tricolore is building, we’re all looking forward to seeing Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson back in action, among others.
At least, as usual, we’ll have a few exciting events to look forward to over the summer, when the draft takes place on June 28 and 29.
Even if we don’t expect much, we could be surprised.
Mailbag: Norris Trophy ballot; Stamkos’ future with Lightning after seasonhttps://t.co/a8bnDyY6Ye
– NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) April 17, 2024
Indeed, Rosen’s article states that it’s not certain that the Lightning captain will remain in Tampa.
Should the Lightning lose in the first round again this year, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team’s management make a few changes to rejuvenate the team, which would send Stamkos to the free agent market.
And that’s where Rosen comes up with the logical idea of the Montreal Canadiens.
It’s a story to keep an eye on.
En Rafale
– Not to be missed today.
GAME DAY
CF Montreal vs Orlando City – 7:30pm
Your prediction? #CFMTL #AllezMTL pic.twitter.com/7Wv79mTUxG
– KAN FC (@kanfootballclub) April 20, 2024
– Benoit seems to have found his place in Toronto.
– The TD Garden holds many bad memories for the Maple Leafs.
New, for @TheAthletic: Former #leafs weigh in on why TD Garden has been the team’s playoff kryptonite: ‘You start losing the ability to think.‘https://t.co/BiL9xYoL2shttps://t.co/BiL9xYoL2s
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 20, 2024
– Quite a story.
BREAKING and EXCLUSIVE: The tale of how China’s top swimmers tested positive before ’21 Olympics, China cleared them of doping, blaming a kitchen with contaminated spices … AND THEN the World Anti-Doping Agency went along with it all. w/@tariqpanja https://t.co/2KpC0XAf1k
…
– Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) April 20, 2024