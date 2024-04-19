Rocket eliminated from playoff race

Rocket eliminated from playoff raceAuteur: cbrown
STEPHENS
LAV 1 – 0 BEL#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/cJT3fcpiDa
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 19, 2024
Then it was Lias Andersson’s turn to score to give Laval a two-goal lead.
Andersson
Bisson
Reinbacher#GoRocket https://t.co/REHLjg2YUi pic.twitter.com/N74ItubRHo
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 20, 2024
Despite this Rocket effort, the team let the Senators score two unanswered goals, forcing Jean-François Houle to pull his goalie late in the game. Igor Sokolov put an end to the Rocket’s hopes by scoring in the empty net to give his team a 3-2 victory.
The Rocket’s mission was thus a failure.
Amid all this action, let’s not forget that this was Luke Tuch’s first professional game. Let’s just say he impressed.
In his first AHL game, Luke Tuch was one of the Rocket’s best players tonight. He’s extremely solid along the boards. Already some good checking too.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 20, 2024
Let’s just say that Brandon Gignac’s absence hasn’t helped the Rocket in their playoff race, as he was the team’s top scorer this season with 55 points.
In brief
– The Salt Lake City team seems to have settled in already.
The giant screen is centered, which is already a victory compared to the Barclays Center pic.twitter.com/NrsebRvkBt
– Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) April 20, 2024
– A big statement.
With his influence, Geoff Molson could play an important role in the Nordiques’ potential comeback. Read @jnblanchetJDQ’s column.https://t.co/ssH2eit60q
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 19, 2024
– They need to be paid for quickly in the long term.
“Not paying for bridges!” – Vincent Damphousse pic.twitter.com/4ms0SPkUZP
– L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) April 19, 2024
– An excellent price.
Would you be willing to give Kaiden Guhle a long-term contract? pic.twitter.com/yAdbzv9WsD
– L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) April 19, 2024