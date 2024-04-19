Patrick Roy wants his players to sacrifice their bodies to win in the playoffs

See this post on Instagram A publication shared by RDS (@rds)

“Are you willing to sacrifice your body for the team? That’s what we did every time I won the Stanley Cup.” – Patrick Roy

Patrick Roy knows all about winning in the playoffs. He did it with the Canadiens and Avalanche as a player, then with the Remparts as head coach. This time, he wants to do it again as head coach, but in the NHL.The Islanders have qualified in third place in the Metropolitan Division and will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round. Even though the Hurricanes are the favorites in this duel, Roy knows what it takes to win in the playoffs.In a press conference after Islanders training on Friday, Roy explained that, to win, players must sacrifice their bodies.Roy is absolutely right. If we go back to 1993, when the Canadiens faced the Quebec Nordiques in the first round of the playoffs, we can recall a sequence in which Roy sacrificed his body for the good of the team

With the Canadiens leading by two goals in game five, Roy was forced to give way to André Racicot after being shot in the right shoulder. He was no longer able to lift his arm. Racicot allowed two goals and Roy decided to just ice the injury and get back into the game.

Let’s just say we all know the rest. He helped the Canadiens win the game and, a few weeks later, the Stanley Cup.

Sacrificing your body is an important aspect of playoff hockey, but it doesn’t automatically give you a free hand in winning the Stanley Cup.

One of the best examples is Aaron Ekblad, who suffered a broken foot, two dislocated shoulders and a torn oblique muscle during the Panthers’ first-round series last year. However, Florida was unable to lift the Stanley Cup.

New York will have to be relentless if it is to become the NHL’s Cinderella Team of the Year. Following Patrick Roy’s advice seems to be a good start.

The Islanders begin their playoff run on Saturday, at 5 p.m., against the Carolina Hurricanes.

