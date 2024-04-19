Patrick Roy wants his players to sacrifice their bodies to win in the playoffs

Patrick Roy wants his players to sacrifice their bodies to win in the playoffsAuteur: mgarcia
“Are you willing to sacrifice your body for the team? That’s what we did every time I won the Stanley Cup.” – Patrick Roy
With the Canadiens leading by two goals in game five, Roy was forced to give way to André Racicot after being shot in the right shoulder. He was no longer able to lift his arm. Racicot allowed two goals and Roy decided to just ice the injury and get back into the game.
Let’s just say we all know the rest. He helped the Canadiens win the game and, a few weeks later, the Stanley Cup.
Sacrificing your body is an important aspect of playoff hockey, but it doesn’t automatically give you a free hand in winning the Stanley Cup.
One of the best examples is Aaron Ekblad, who suffered a broken foot, two dislocated shoulders and a torn oblique muscle during the Panthers’ first-round series last year. However, Florida was unable to lift the Stanley Cup.
New York will have to be relentless if it is to become the NHL’s Cinderella Team of the Year. Following Patrick Roy’s advice seems to be a good start.
In gusto
