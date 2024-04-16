Skip to content
News

Kaiden Guhle will play for Team Canada if healthy
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Kaiden Guhle will play for Team Canada if healthy
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Kaiden Guhle has been sidelined since April 4. Since then, he and Arber Xhekaj have had to give up the idea of playing again this season. He could, however, continue to play hockey in May.

At a press conference before the Canadiens’ final game of the season on Tuesday evening, the Canadian defenseman revealed that he has been in contact with Team Canada and would like to join the squad for the World Championship starting on May 10.

The only condition to participate in the World Championship is to be healthy. It’s not for nothing that he had to sit out the Tricolore’s final games of the season.

He also took the time to clarify at the press conference that the injury that had been bothering him all this time was a concussion.

Guhle has been shuffled around a lot this season, which has led to his fair share of injuries. His solution to the problem? Add some muscle to his frame. At 6 feet 3 inches and 201 pounds, he thinks he can do better by adding muscle to better handle opponents’ shots.

For the beard, the only solution is patience my Kaiden. The good news is that he doesn’t need to grow a playoff beard yet!

But back to the World Hockey Championship. After a phenomenal season, Mike Matheson would certainly have a place on the Canadian team, but he’ll have to pass, at least for this year.

He and his wife are eagerly awaiting the birth of their second child, due in May.

As for captain Nick Suzuki, we’ve known for a few days now that he’s had a conversation with Team Canada representatives and that he could make the squad. However, he said he wasn’t sure whether he wanted to go or not.

After a fifth consecutive NHL season without missing a game, it’s understandable that he’d like to take some time off after the campaign.

Nothing has yet been confirmed for Cole Caufield, but he could well represent the United States at the world tournament in May. We’ll have to wait a few more days or weeks before we can confirm whether he’ll be taking part.

The World Championship will take place from May 10 to 26 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Breaking news

– Good to see him.

– It officially feels like the end of the Coyotes.

– Bruins game describer ends long career.

– He wants another good teammate.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content