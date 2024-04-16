Kaiden Guhle will play for Team Canada if healthy

Kaiden Guhle has been sidelined since April 4. Since then, he and Arber Xhekaj have had to give up the idea of playing again this season. He could, however, continue to play hockey in May.

At a press conference before the Canadiens’ final game of the season on Tuesday evening, the Canadian defenseman revealed that he has been in contact with Team Canada and would like to join the squad for the World Championship starting on May 10.

Kaiden Guhle’s plan is to participate in the World Championship if he’s healthy. He has been in contact with Hockey Canada. – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) April 16, 2024

The only condition to participate in the World Championship is to be healthy. It’s not for nothing that he had to sit out the Tricolore’s final games of the season.

Guhle confirms it was a concussion that kept him out of the final games – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 16, 2024

He also took the time to clarify at the press conference that the injury that had been bothering him all this time was a concussion.

Guhle has been shuffled around a lot this season, which has led to his fair share of injuries. His solution to the problem? Add some muscle to his frame. At 6 feet 3 inches and 201 pounds, he thinks he can do better by adding muscle to better handle opponents’ shots.

Kaiden Guhle would like to add muscle to his frame over the next few months, without overdoing it to keep his speed on skates. “I can barely grow a beard and I have to compete against stronger guys” He wants to add “meat to my bones” – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) April 16, 2024

For the beard, the only solution is patience my Kaiden. The good news is that he doesn’t need to grow a playoff beard yet!

But back to the World Hockey Championship. After a phenomenal season, Mike Matheson would certainly have a place on the Canadian team, but he’ll have to pass, at least for this year.

He and his wife are eagerly awaiting the birth of their second child, due in May.

As for captain Nick Suzuki, we’ve known for a few days now that he’s had a conversation with Team Canada representatives and that he could make the squad. However, he said he wasn’t sure whether he wanted to go or not.

Nick Suzuki says he’s had a conversation with Hockey Canada about the world championships but he still remains undecided on whether he’ll go. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 12, 2024

After a fifth consecutive NHL season without missing a game, it’s understandable that he’d like to take some time off after the campaign.

Nothing has yet been confirmed for Cole Caufield, but he could well represent the United States at the world tournament in May. We’ll have to wait a few more days or weeks before we can confirm whether he’ll be taking part.

Cole Caufield expressed a desire to represent the USA at the World Championship of Hockey once the season is done. And provided he’s healthy, he will have that opportunity. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 9, 2024

The World Championship will take place from May 10 to 26 in Prague, Czech Republic.

