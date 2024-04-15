Top-3: Avalanche blow 3-0 lead against Golden Knights

The @GoldenKnights recorded the NHL’s 26th three-goal comeback win this season – the most the League has seen since the record-holding 1989-90 campaign (30).#NHLStats: https://t.co/uEkkZB4Yu1 pic.twitter.com/O5YWIBZ66t – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 15, 2024

1. Avalanche blow 3-0 lead against Golden Knights

Last night, there were only four games in the NHL.But there was no shortage of action.Here are the results and highlights:

I don’t know what the Avalanche’s problem is, but lately they’re not on a happy streak.

The day before yesterday, Colorado was pulverized by a 7-0 scoreline against the Jets, and yesterday the club lost again.They led 3-0 in the game, but lost in overtime. 4-3 the final score.Tomas Hertl gave the Knights the win.In four games with Vegas, the former Sharks forward already has three points, including two goals.

It’s already the 26th three-goal comeback this season in the league.

Tomas Hertl scored the overtime winner in the @multiversus to help the @GoldenKnights complete their third three-goal comeback win in franchise history (also Jan. 4, 2020 at STL & March 26, 2022 at CHI).#NHLStats: https://t.co/uEkkZB4Yu1 pic.twitter.com/t770qwGknG – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 14, 2024

2. A first goal for Frank Nazar

I don’t know if you’re aware, but when Kirby Dach was acquired by the Habs, the Blackhawks got a first-round pick in return.

With that pick, Chicago drafted Frank Nazar.

Yesterday, he made his big league debut… and scored.

3. Coyotes unable to outrun the Habs

A beautiful goal, even.However, Chicago lost to the mighty Hurricanes by a score of 4-2.Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov were the main contributors to this victory. They each collected two points.

As a Habs fan, the match-up between the Flames and the Coyotes was an interesting one to watch, as these two teams aren’t far behind the Habs in the overall standings.

Two in a row for Kadri! pic.twitter.com/bz9xeUUJ10 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 15, 2024

And despite a 5-3 lead at one point, Arizona lost in regulation time by a score of 6-5.Nazem Kadri scored the equalizer and the winner a little later.

So here’s an update from Tankathon :

Montreal can no longer overtake the Kraken, who lost yesterday, nor the Flames. The team can, however, overtake Arizona and Ottawa.

Martin St-Louis’ team plays its last two games against the Red Wings, a must-win team. As for the Coyotes, they play the Oilers. The Sens face Boston and the Rangers.

– He’s on fire.

Andrei Kuzmenko is flaming hot! He’s got five goals in his last four games! pic.twitter.com/Us7w0SfwsW – NHL (@NHL) April 15, 2024

– A great gift for his 500th game.

ALL TIED UP! William Karlsson(@WKarlsson71) nets his second goal of the game in his 500th game as a member of the @GoldenKnights! : @NHL_on_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO or watch the @MultiVersus NHL Face-Off on @truTV pic.twitter.com/TTcDocSnJI – NHL (@NHL) April 14, 2024

– A strong game for Kadri.

– Half the NHL teams in action tonight.