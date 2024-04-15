Skip to content
Top-3: Avalanche blow 3-0 lead against Golden Knights
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, there were only four games in the NHL.

But there was no shortage of action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Avalanche blow 3-0 lead against Golden Knights

I don’t know what the Avalanche’s problem is, but lately they’re not on a happy streak.

The day before yesterday, Colorado was pulverized by a 7-0 scoreline against the Jets, and yesterday the club lost again.

They led 3-0 in the game, but lost in overtime. 4-3 the final score.

Tomas Hertl gave the Knights the win.

In four games with Vegas, the former Sharks forward already has three points, including two goals.

It’s already the 26th three-goal comeback this season in the league.

2. A first goal for Frank Nazar

I don’t know if you’re aware, but when Kirby Dach was acquired by the Habs, the Blackhawks got a first-round pick in return.

With that pick, Chicago drafted Frank Nazar.

Yesterday, he made his big league debut… and scored.

A beautiful goal, even.

However, Chicago lost to the mighty Hurricanes by a score of 4-2.

Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov were the main contributors to this victory. They each collected two points.

3. Coyotes unable to outrun the Habs

As a Habs fan, the match-up between the Flames and the Coyotes was an interesting one to watch, as these two teams aren’t far behind the Habs in the overall standings.

And despite a 5-3 lead at one point, Arizona lost in regulation time by a score of 6-5.

Nazem Kadri scored the equalizer and the winner a little later.

So here’s an update from Tankathon :

(Credit: Tankathon )
Montreal can no longer overtake the Kraken, who lost yesterday, nor the Flames. The team can, however, overtake Arizona and Ottawa.

Martin St-Louis’ team plays its last two games against the Red Wings, a must-win team. As for the Coyotes, they play the Oilers. The Sens face Boston and the Rangers.

Extension

– He’s on fire.

– A great gift for his 500th game.

– A strong game for Kadri.

(Credit: NHL.com: )

– Half the NHL teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)

