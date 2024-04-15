Top-3: Avalanche blow 3-0 lead against Golden Knights

The @GoldenKnights recorded the NHL’s 26th three-goal comeback win this season – the most the League has seen since the record-holding 1989-90 campaign (30).#NHLStats: https://t.co/uEkkZB4Yu1 pic.twitter.com/O5YWIBZ66t
I don’t know what the Avalanche’s problem is, but lately they’re not on a happy streak.
It’s already the 26th three-goal comeback this season in the league.
Tomas Hertl scored the overtime winner to help the @GoldenKnights complete their third three-goal comeback win in franchise history (also Jan. 4, 2020 at STL & March 26, 2022 at CHI).
I don’t know if you’re aware, but when Kirby Dach was acquired by the Habs, the Blackhawks got a first-round pick in return.
Yesterday, he made his big league debut… and scored.
As a Habs fan, the match-up between the Flames and the Coyotes was an interesting one to watch, as these two teams aren’t far behind the Habs in the overall standings.
So here’s an update from Tankathon :
Martin St-Louis’ team plays its last two games against the Red Wings, a must-win team. As for the Coyotes, they play the Oilers. The Sens face Boston and the Rangers.
– He’s on fire.
Andrei Kuzmenko is flaming hot!
– A great gift for his 500th game.
– A strong game for Kadri.
