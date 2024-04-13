Tij Iginla at #5-6: will the Canadiens really consider it?

If the 2023-2024 season ended now, and the lottery didn’t change the draft standings, the Habs would draft at #5ᵉ, just like last year.
Last night’s Coyotes and Flames wins help the Habs by giving them some breathing room in the 5ᵉ lottery rankings.
Obviously, THE big game to watch is tonight’s between the Habs and the Ottawa Senators, when the Habs simply can’t afford to win if they want to stay in the top-5 for the lottery.
In short, if everything stays as it is right now, the Habs would be talking either 5ᵉ or 6ᵉ rank.
And on the forward front, the biggest rumor in recent weeks has been that Jarome’s son, Tij Iginla, is interested in the Habs.
On the other hand, will the habs really consider the option of selecting him as early as the 5ᵉ or 6ᵉ rank?
In most prospect rankings for the 2024 draft, Iginla is ranked after the 10ᵉ spot.
What’s certain is that, at the moment, Iginla has only been moving up the ranks in recent weeks, and all the more so thanks to the excellent series he’s currently enjoying in the WHL.
In short, Iginla’s value is rising, while Cayden Lindstrom’s and Berkly Catton’s are stagnating.
Cayden Lindstrom and Berkly Catton will not be attending the U18 tournament. It’s quite possible they’ll drop down the rankings as a result.
Will the #CH jump at the chance to draft Lindstrom 5-6-7th (if he’s available) or will they be put off by his injury history? Stay tuned! https://t.co/yfSjSpEx3J
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) April 12, 2024
Clearly, it’s a bit early to draft Iginla, but if Habs management absolutely wants him and believes this hard-working, talented prospect would fit perfectly into their plans, he’d be an option to consider.
In a gust
– Here are some more of Iginla’s great plays.
Tij Iginla board play, physicality, and forechecking:
Skill inside contact, intercepting contact early, getting pucks off the wall, net drives, and more. #2024NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/zJsnMl73ol
– Mitchell Brown (@MitchLBrown) April 10, 2024
