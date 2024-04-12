Lane Hutson to join Habs in Detroit on Sunday

Forget the scenario of Lane Hutson playing his first NHL game tomorrow night in Ottawa.Why do I say that?

Because he’ll be joining the team on the road in Detroit on Sunday.

Let’s not forget that the Habs play the Red Wings on Monday night…

The Canadiens take on the Red Wings on Monday night in Detroit! Oh yeah, and Lane Hutson is from Michigan @PFrioletRDS pic.twitter.com/2P4v58xLES – RDS (@RDSca) April 12, 2024

And Lane Hutson is from Michigan.If he plays (and we can clearly expect him to be in uniform), he should be well represented in the stands:Makes sense.

Tomorrow, against the Sens in Ottawa, it would have been really early… Especially in light of the fact that he hasn’t even seen his new teammates yet.

The idea of seeing him in a Montreal Canadiens uniform is a nice one. But let’s not rush things either, because there’s no rush right now.

All in all, the sample size is going to be small, and there’s no need to panic if Hutson has a tough first game in the National League.

There will obviously be a certain period of adaptation, because the NCAA game is not comparable to that of the NHL…

And we also know that the defender’s size could cause him some problems, because the National League is a tough league.

These are men, after all, who play in the big league…

It’s also worth noting that even if the Habs don’t make the playoffs, Hutson won’t be allowed to play in the playoffs in Laval if the Rocket get their ticket to the dance.

No. He doesn’t have the right. To play with the Rocket in the playoffs, he would have had to sign his deal before and be on the Laval roster before the trade deadline https://t.co/P1nARE140e – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) April 12, 2024

To do so, he would have had to sign a deal in the last few months because he had to be on the Laval roster before the trade deadline.Kind of like Jayden Struble and Joshua Roy

