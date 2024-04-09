Skip to content
Christian Dvorak in uniform tonight
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

We’ve been talking about it for a long time, but now it’s done: Christian Dvorak will return to action tonight. Even though the Habs said a few months ago that his season was over.

In the last few days, there’s been some talk of Dvorak potentially returning to the game. And now it’s confirmed.

The season is over, but at least (for him), he can play.

Colin White, who’s really not having a good season, and Jesse Ylönen, who’s invisible on the ice, will be left out. Martin St-Louis finally has the means to let White go with the return of a center.

Michael Pezzetta keeps his place in the line-up.

Let’s mention that tonight, Samuel Montembeault will have the mandate to face the Philadelphia Flyers. This will be the Canadiens’ penultimate game at home this season.

No surprise there.

But that’s not the only aspect of today’s training session that needs to be mentioned: there’s also the matter of defenseman Kaiden Guhle.

As you know, Kaiden Guhle is injured at the moment. He has missed the Flannel’s last two games.

The second-year defenseman was injured following contact during last Thursday’s game. We’re not sure when he’ll be back, although we do know that he avoided the worst in the end.

But this morning, before the others, Guhle jumped on the ice to train. The left-hander skated for some 15 minutes, as reported by Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

What’s also important to know is that the defender also took part in the club’s training session. He did so, however, in a jersey forbidding him to receive contact from his teammates.

So he’s not necessarily ready to return to action.

Note that as long as Kaiden Guhle is out , the Habs will have to resort to an emergency recall. In other words, barring a sudden change, without Guhle, Barron is the sixth healthy defenseman on the roster.

Arber Xhekaj, whose season is over, is also unavailable to the Habs.

