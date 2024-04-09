Arber Xhekaj: season over due to surgery on the other shoulder

Did I tell you how much I enjoyed stopping our first season of the Stanley25 podcast at just 10 episodes? Jean, we’ll have to pick this up again before October man…

But in the meantime, this is where – and ONLY here – I’ll be releasing my scoops. No pictures, no audio and no video…

I’m told that Arber Xhekaj is on his way to the United States. I don’t know why he’s going, but you’d think he’d be going for medical reasons. Meeting with a specialist? An operation? We’ll probably find out soon enough… – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 8, 2024

Yesterday morning, I was informed that Arber Xhekaj had flown to an American city. I immediately shared the news with you via my Twitter/X account.Arber was accompanied by his mother on this trip.

It should be noted that the day before, the whole Xhekaj family had gathered in Ottawa for the defeat and elimination of Florian (Xhekaj). We were hoping for victory, but it didn’t come.



THIS IS US

Our family together for the last time until x-mass.

Love my babies with all my heart pic.twitter.com/74p5agXfiR – Simona Xhekaj (@SimonaXhekaj) April 8, 2024

My instincts and logic told me that Xhekaj was on his way to the United States to see a specialist doctor. However, just a few minutes ago I received confirmation that he was there because he had an appointment with an American orthopedist.Two options: a consultation or an operation. One thing was certain: Xhekaj currently had a fairly serious shoulder injury requiring travel south of the border.The $1,000 question: was Arber Xhekaj injured in the same shoulder as last year, a (right) shoulder that was operated on just over a year ago?

Well, the Canadiens have just confirmed that Arber Xhekaj will undergo a new operation on his LEFT shoulder (not the same one) tomorrow. This is good news, as it means that his right shoulder has “held up”. It’s safe to assume that his left shoulder will now “hold out” too.