Arber Xhekaj: season over due to surgery on the other shoulder

I’m told that Arber Xhekaj is on his way to the United States.
I don’t know why he’s going, but you’d think he’d be going for medical reasons.
Meeting with a specialist? An operation? We’ll probably find out soon enough…
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 8, 2024
Did I tell you how much I enjoyed stopping our first season of the Stanley25 podcast at just 10 episodes? Jean, we’ll have to pick this up again before October man…
But in the meantime, this is where – and ONLY here – I’ll be releasing my scoops. No pictures, no audio and no video…
It should be noted that the day before, the whole Xhekaj family had gathered in Ottawa for the defeat and elimination of Florian (Xhekaj). We were hoping for victory, but it didn’t come.
THIS IS US
Our family together for the last time until x-mass.
Love my babies with all my heart pic.twitter.com/74p5agXfiR
– Simona Xhekaj (@SimonaXhekaj) April 8, 2024
Well, the Canadiens have just confirmed that Arber Xhekaj will undergo a new operation on his LEFT shoulder (not the same one) tomorrow. This is good news, as it means that his right shoulder has “held up”. It’s safe to assume that his left shoulder will now “hold out” too.
Defender Arber Xhekaj will undergo a season-ending operation on his left shoulder tomorrow. He should be ready for the start of next season.
Defenseman Arber Xhekaj will undergo season-ending surgery to his left shoulder tomorrow. He is expected to be… pic.twitter.com/VT9q3zOsrY
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 9, 2024