Top-5: Eugenie Bouchard rings the bell for the Carolina Hurricanes

Last night was a moderately busy Friday in the National Hockey League, with only six games on the schedule.There were, however, some big games in the Eastern playoff race.

Here are the highlights of the evening’s action in the NHL.

About two weeks ago, Céline Dion surprised and shocked the whole of Quebec by announcing the Boston Bruins’ starting line-up in their dressing room.

Not a collaboration we had on our bingo card, let’s say.

A Quebec icon in the dressing room of the Montreal Canadiens’ nemesis was a bit of a heartbreaker.

Well, a similar situation of lesser magnitude occurred last night, when Eugenie Bouchard was in Raleigh to sound the siren for the Carolina Hurricanes.

You’d better believe she’s good luck for the Hurricanes, who won 4-2 against the Washington Capitals.

The Montrealer seemed to be wearing the Hurricanes logo very proudly.

This may be seen as odd by some, considering that she was once an international star representing Montreal when her tennis career was at its best.

But anyway, it doesn’t change much in the end, especially considering Genie’s career isn’t what it used to be, as she’s currently reinventing herself as a pickleball player.

Ah, the famous Shane Wright that Habs fans wanted so badly in the 2022 draft and who has been forgotten by everyone since Juraj Slafkovsky’s success this season.

Wright was THE most popular choice among Tricolore fans at the time, and his non-selection sowed some popular anger.However, no one is disappointed or angry about the selection today.

Meanwhile, Wright continues his development in Seattle, where he’s been on fire since his recall from the AHL.

After scoring a goal in his first game, he added two more last night and an assist in the Seattle Kraken’s 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Shane Wright scores his second since being recalled from the AHL pic.twitter.com/RoCe9aMgLk – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2024

SHANE WRIGHT AGAIN His second of the night and third since being called up! pic.twitter.com/NfGwSFfdfB – NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2024

LOOK HOW LEO CARLSSON PICKS UP THIS PUCK pic.twitter.com/fQIbw91gQi – NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2024

mighty

Sooo the @ArizonaCoyotes scored six goals in 9:06 tonight. Truly a third period for the ages. pic.twitter.com/K9LdMVPvTI – NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2024

In short, Wright is doing well, as he looks perhaps ready to stay in the NHL for good.Note that in defeat, Leo Carlsson scored a beautiful goal.Up 4-1 midway through the third period against theCoyotes, victory seemed in the bag for the Golden Knights.However, the Coyotes came from behind to pull out a surprising 7-4 victory.Six goals in less than ten minutes is really impressive.

It’s a nice win for the Coyotes, which will certainly please Habs fans who want to see the Tricolore’s pick rise as high as possible in the lottery standings ahead of the draft.

After scoring 64 goals last season, McDavid is taking it easier this season in terms of goals.

In fact, to give you an idea, McDavid just hit the 30-goal plateau last night in the Edmonton Oilers’ 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Longest streak of consecutive 30-goal seasons in Oilers history Jari Kurri 10

Wayne Gretzky 9

Connor McDavid 8

Glenn Anderson 8 pic.twitter.com/SmkWALLK5Q – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 6, 2024

mattias ekholm absolutely levels mikko rantanen, who is shaky to his feet and leaves the game. pic.twitter.com/3Y3d4dXAkx – zach (@zjlaing) April 6, 2024

That makes eight consecutive seasons with at least 30 goals in an NHL season.Note that in defeat, the Avalanche lost the services of Mikko Rantanen after a heavy check from Mattias Ekholm.

The playoff race in the Eastern Conference is both thrilling, given the very tight spreads between each team, but it’s also pathetic because it really seems like no team wants the last playoff spots.

The Capitals lost 4-2 to the Hurricanes.

The Flyers lost 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres.

The Red Wings lost 4-3 in regulation time to the New York Rangers.

Once again yesterday, in important games, the teams fighting for a playoff spot all lost.

Here’s what it looks like in the standings, as without playing, the New York Islanders took third place in the Metropolitan Division.

We’ll continue to follow this race closely.

In a gust

– Here are yesterday’s results.

A six-game Friday features two players deep in the Art Ross Trophy race when Nathan MacKinnon and the @Avalanche take on Connor McDavid and the @EdmontonOilers on @TVASports and @Sportsnet programming.#NHLStats: https://t.co/x72G3cVdue pic.twitter.com/1IjXaeWZyq – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 5, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s NHL schedule: 11 games.