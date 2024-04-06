Top-5: Eugenie Bouchard rings the bell for the Carolina Hurricanes

Longest streak of consecutive 30-goal seasons in Oilers history
Jari Kurri 10
Wayne Gretzky 9
Connor McDavid 8
Glenn Anderson 8 pic.twitter.com/SmkWALLK5Q
– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 6, 2024
Here are the highlights of the evening’s action in the NHL.
About two weeks ago, Céline Dion surprised and shocked the whole of Quebec by announcing the Boston Bruins’ starting line-up in their dressing room.
Not a collaboration we had on our bingo card, let’s say.
A Quebec icon in the dressing room of the Montreal Canadiens’ nemesis was a bit of a heartbreaker.
Wind it up, @GenieBouchard #CauseChaos | @PPAtour pic.twitter.com/cgi7J7RfYr
– x – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 6, 2024
You’d better believe she’s good luck for the Hurricanes, who won 4-2 against the Washington Capitals.
The Montrealer seemed to be wearing the Hurricanes logo very proudly.
But anyway, it doesn’t change much in the end, especially considering Genie’s career isn’t what it used to be, as she’s currently reinventing herself as a pickleball player.
Ah, the famous Shane Wright that Habs fans wanted so badly in the 2022 draft and who has been forgotten by everyone since Juraj Slafkovsky’s success this season.
Meanwhile, Wright continues his development in Seattle, where he’s been on fire since his recall from the AHL.
After scoring a goal in his first game, he added two more last night and an assist in the Seattle Kraken’s 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.
Shane Wright scores his second since being recalled from the AHL pic.twitter.com/RoCe9aMgLk
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2024
SHANE WRIGHT AGAIN
His second of the night and third since being called up! pic.twitter.com/NfGwSFfdfB
– NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2024
LOOK HOW LEO CARLSSON PICKS UP THIS PUCK pic.twitter.com/fQIbw91gQi
– NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2024
Sooo the @ArizonaCoyotes scored six goals in 9:06 tonight.
Truly a third period for the ages. pic.twitter.com/K9LdMVPvTI
– NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2024
It’s a nice win for the Coyotes, which will certainly please Habs fans who want to see the Tricolore’s pick rise as high as possible in the lottery standings ahead of the draft.
In fact, to give you an idea, McDavid just hit the 30-goal plateau last night in the Edmonton Oilers’ 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.
That’s two for Mr. McDavid pic.twitter.com/fiDlB3mdHZ
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2024
mattias ekholm absolutely levels mikko rantanen, who is shaky to his feet and leaves the game. pic.twitter.com/3Y3d4dXAkx
– zach (@zjlaing) April 6, 2024
The playoff race in the Eastern Conference is both thrilling, given the very tight spreads between each team, but it’s also pathetic because it really seems like no team wants the last playoff spots.
- The Capitals lost 4-2 to the Hurricanes.
- The Flyers lost 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres.
- The Red Wings lost 4-3 in regulation time to the New York Rangers.
Here’s what it looks like in the standings, as without playing, the New York Islanders took third place in the Metropolitan Division.
We’ll continue to follow this race closely.
In a gust
– Here are yesterday’s results.
A six-game Friday features two players deep in the Art Ross Trophy race when Nathan MacKinnon and the @Avalanche take on Connor McDavid and the @EdmontonOilers on @TVASports and @Sportsnet programming.#NHLStats: https://t.co/x72G3cVdue pic.twitter.com/1IjXaeWZyq
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 5, 2024
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s NHL schedule: 11 games.