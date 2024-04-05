Rocket bow out of playoff picture

In front of the largest crowd in team history, 10,307 spectators, the Rocket needed to win to keep both hands on the wheel of a playoff berth. The Syracuse Crunch visited Laval and spoiled the party with a 3-1 victory.Meanwhile, the Belleville Senators won 3-0 over the Springfield Thunderbirds.

As a result, after Friday night’s games, Laval has slipped out of the playoff picture and is now in 6th place in the American Hockey League’s North Division. The top five teams qualify for the spring waltz.

He didn’t miss the second shot!

He didn’t miss the second shot #GoRocket https://t.co/KU5vT8KtdE pic.twitter.com/swK4Nb9NEx – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 5, 2024

Yet the game had started well for the Rocket, who took the lead thanks to a Justin Barron goal on the power play. Up to that point, the Rocket were neck-and-neck with Syracuse.

From the second period on, Laval was dominated both physically and in terms of scoring chances. The Rocket struggled to generate offense as the visitors stormed Jakub Dobes’ net. The goalkeeper was exceptional throughout the match, keeping his team in the game right to the end.

Jakub Dobeš is absolutely standing on his head tonight, with next to no support to show for it pic.twitter.com/ioAj8IsXiD – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 6, 2024

It finally paid off as the Crunch tied the game in the second before taking the lead in the third on a penalty to David Reinbacher.The 19-year-old defenseman had a tough night as he committed several turnovers and was caught in his defensive zone regularly.But overall, Laval was not up to the task. The Crunch are the best team in the division and it showed.Laval returns to action tomorrow afternoon and the clock is ticking, with only five games left in the season.

