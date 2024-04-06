Lightning-Penguins: a referee leaves the game on a stretcher

Replay of the collision between referee Steve Kozari and Haydn Fleury. Kozari was responsive as he was stretchered off the ice. pic.twitter.com/lvkNgS6Pju
We also note the “fencing” response, as the referee’s arms twitched. The video of the fall is not necessarily pleasant to watch.
Haydn Fleury also left the game, although he didn’t need a stretcher. Members of the Lightning team helped him back to the dressing room.
NHL referee Steve Kozari collided with Haydn Fleury and had to be stretchered off the ice. pic.twitter.com/YfSVRlSSfJ
Of course, we wish Kozari and Fleury all the best. It’s never pleasant to see an athlete or a referee suffer an injury like this, and it’s even less so when it’s all the result of a silly accident.
Let’s hope the news is good.
