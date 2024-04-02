Skip to content
David Reinbacher: "A sort of Andrei Markov, but a little more robust".
David Reinbacher: “A sort of Andrei Markov, but a little more robust”.
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
When you think of the best defensemen to have played for the Habs in the last 20 years, there are some obvious names that could be part of the discussion.

Shea Weber, P.K. Subban, Andrei Markov, even Mike Matheson…

That said, the Habs have some good young defensemen in the organization and, in a few years’ time, we’ll surely be able to add other names to the above group.

David Reinbacher, for example, has the potential to make the list. The 5th overall pick in the last draft made his debut with the Rocket and is making quite an impression… So much so, in fact, that there have been a lot of positive comments about him lately.

Anthony Marcotte has had a chance to see him up close and he likes the defender’s work so far.

For what it’s worth, comparisons can be dangerous, but the voice of the Rocket sees a bit of Andrei Markov in Reinbacher. The Habs and NHL site also wrote an article on the subject:

Here again, the comparison game isn’t an exact science, and everyone knows that Reinbacher won’t have a career identical to Markov’s. That’s not how it’s going to work out.

That’s not how it works, after all, even if the two players’ styles are somewhat similar because we’re talking about two defensemen who are calm with the puck and who excel in their decision-making.

On the other hand, it may give a clue as to Reinbacher’s potential, and that’s where it gets interesting for the Montreal organization and its fans.

If Reinbacher can become a reliable 200-foot defenseman like Markov has been for so long in Montreal, there’s no one in town who’s going to mess around.

Markov has been such a huge help to the club through the organization’s difficult years that he’s impossible to forget…

And Reinbacher must have that mentality too.

