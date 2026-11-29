Just last Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays signed Jazz Chisholm Jr. to a contract worth a potential $34.5 million.

The 28-year-old will receive a $6 million signing bonus and a base salary of $12.5 million for 2027, followed by a $16 million player option for 2028. If he declines that option, Toronto will have a club option for $40 million or a buyout of $1.5 million.

That's not much for a guy who thinks he's God and who had proclaimed himself the American League's Most Valuable Player before the 2026 season, predicting a season with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases.

But this healthy dose of humility that Chisholm Jr. has just received could serve as motivation for his next season with the Blue Jays—if he's capable of such a turnaround and stops making all sorts of excuses to explain his underperformance, including the cold weather at the start of the season.

Because he did, in fact, underperform in 2026, as evidenced by his low batting average of .231, his mere 19 home runs, and his strikeout rate of 29.5%.

Admittedly, advanced statistics show that Chisholm Jr. is on the decline (kudos to the little geniuses, by the way), but he has the chance—by using his underwhelming performance relative to expectations as motivation—to change that narrative.

Because he's capable of doing it—he stole 31 bases while hitting 31 home runs in 2024 with the New York Yankees.

Ultimately, if Jazz has an excellent season next year, it will likely be a one-year contract worth $20 million, and if he continues to struggle, the Jays will have to pay $34.5 million spread over two seasons.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.