The Montreal Alouettes brought some holiday magic to the season. In partnership with Mission Bon Accueil, the team helped ensure that nearly 1,500 children from underprivileged backgrounds received gifts on Saturday.

Alexandre Gagné, Tyson Philpot, Tyler Snead, and Tyrell Richards visited Mission Bon Accueil to help with the gift distribution, according to RDS.

“More Than Just Football Players”

For Tyson Philpot, who had a remarkable season, this kind of event reminds him of the importance of giving back.

“When we were younger, we were happy to receive gifts during the holidays, and it's so wonderful to see the smiles on the faces of young children. We want to show that we're more than just football players.”

The wide receiver added that the players understand just how big an impact they have on the community.

An Annual Tradition

The Alouettes have been involved with Mission Bon Accueil for many years. Quebec native Alexandre Gagné emphasized the importance of this event for the team.

“Yes, we're football players and we're paid to play football, but the reality is that we want to make an impact in the community. I think an event like this, especially during the holiday season, is very important.”

An Essential Organization

Mission Bon Accueil offers a range of resources to Montrealers in need, including meals and overnight shelter. The holiday season is always a particularly busy time for the organization.

Meanwhile, the offseason continues for the Alouettes, who signed Tristan Marois this week. The CFL's 2027 schedule will be unveiled on December 2.

To support the organization, visit the Mission Bon Accueil website.

With information from RDS.

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