Aaron Rodgers may have lost his starting job in Pittsburgh, but he's gaining support. Two former NFL players have come to his defense following his release by the Steelers.

Former wide receiver Frank Murphy believes the Steelers owed the quarterback a certain amount of respect, even when they disagreed, according to Fox News, which cites OutKick.

“When you bring Aaron Rodgers onto your team, there's a certain level of respect you have to give him, even if you don't agree with him.” (free translation)

“The Courage to Tell the Truth”

Former Minnesota Vikings safety Jack Brewer went a step further, supporting Rodgers' decision to go public with his allegations against Mike McCarthy.

“Usually, I'm not in favor of publicly airing what goes on in the locker room, but I think Aaron Rodgers is right on this one.” (free translation)

Brewer did, however, advise Rodgers to prepare for retirement and enjoy a career that, in his view, will lead him to the Hall of Fame. Fox News notes that his concerns about McCarthy's health are purely speculative.

McCarthy Defends Himself

For his part, Mike McCarthy refused to elaborate on their private conversations, but he defended his ability to lead the team. According to Fox News, the coach claimed that Rodgers had issued him an ultimatum regarding play-calling that went beyond the responsibilities of a player.

“I know how to win.” (free translation)

It's worth noting that several sources have corroborated Rodgers' account. The Steelers released him on Wednesday, just hours after his appearance on Pat McAfee's show.

With a 6-4 record, Pittsburgh remains in the playoff race. Mason Rudolph will be the starting quarterback on Friday against Denver, a game to watch as part of the Thanksgiving marathon.

With information from Fox News.

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