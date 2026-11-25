Laurent Duvernay-Tardif wasn't quite sure what to expect when he returned to Kansas City. His former Chiefs teammates quickly put his mind at ease.

The Quebec native is back with the Chiefs, but this time as part of the medical staff. He spoke to the Journal de Québec about reuniting with some familiar faces.

“It feels like I've come full circle.”

A Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs in February 2020, Duvernay-Tardif had some reservations. According to the Journal, only five of his former teammates are still on the team, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones.

“I was excited to return to Kansas City, but I was also a little anxious because I didn't know what, if anything, remained of my time with the team.”

His fears quickly dissipated. Travis Kelce came over to greet him with a smile as soon as he arrived on the sidelines, and then Chris Jones did the same—a gesture that particularly touched the former guard.

“He's still a defensive lineman I used to battle with every ounce of energy in practice. […] Seeing him come over to me is a sign of respect—even more for the person I've become than for the player I used to be.”

A Call to Andy Reid

After completing his residency in family medicine, Duvernay-Tardif is pursuing a fellowship in emergency medicine and critical care. This includes four optional weeks dedicated to a project of his choice. He didn't hesitate for long.

“As soon as I saw that, I called Coach Reid. The Chiefs were really receptive.”

Ready for the Emergency Room

He arrived two weeks ago and still has two weeks left in Kansas City. During the week, he participates in medical sessions with the players, as well as with college and high school athletes.

On game days, he's part of the medical team responsible for serious emergencies, such as a cardiac arrest similar to the one Damar Hamlin suffered. It's a reality he's experiencing from a whole new perspective, having already been through a completely crazy adventure this year.

To follow the Chiefs, visit the team's official website.

With information from the Journal de Québec.

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