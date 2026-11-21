The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't won in Philadelphia since 1965. On Sunday, they may have their best chance in decades to end that streak.

The drought spans 11 games, six decades, three stadiums, and four head coaches, including Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin. It even began before the very first Super Bowl, held on January 15, 1967.

The Eagles defeated the Steelers on December 4, 1966, the first of four straight wins at Franklin Field. They then won three times at Veterans Stadium, followed by all four games played at Lincoln Financial Field. In the last three matchups—in 2016, 2022, and 2024—the Eagles won by an average margin of 22.3 points.

“We feel we absolutely have to address this issue,” acknowledged Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy.

The timing seems perfect. The Steelers are rebounding from a 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but they appear on track to reach the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons. The Eagles, meanwhile, have lost seven straight games and are headed for their first losing season under Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles Are Struggling

The game, which was initially highly anticipated, has lost some of its luster. It was even moved to 1 p.m., a much less prestigious time slot, as the Eagles confirmed.

Despite having a bye week, Sirianni hasn't found an obvious solution. He has confirmed Joe Milton as the starting quarterback for a second straight game. Milton is replacing Tanner McKee, who had himself taken over for the injured Jalen Hurts. Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion remains in charge of one of the NFL's worst offenses.

On the Steelers' side, veteran Cam Heyward remains wary nonetheless. “I have a lot of respect for what they've accomplished. They've won Super Bowls, they've had excellent teams, so we're in for a tough challenge.”

The Steelers can also draw inspiration from the New York Giants, who ended a 13-game losing streak in Philadelphia two weeks ago.

With information from RDS.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.