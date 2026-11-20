Emmett Johnson Starts Again

The Kansas City Chiefs will once again have to do without Kenneth Walker. The running back will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, as reported by RDS, citing the Associated Press.

Walker suffered a groin injury during practice a little over a week ago. He had already missed the Chiefs' 35-13 rout of the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday and has not participated in any practices this week.

In his absence, rookie running back Emmett Johnson will start for the second straight game. A fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2026 out of the University of Nebraska, he made the most of his first start against Atlanta, racking up 101 rushing yards, six receptions for 70 yards, and two touchdowns.

A Demanding Schedule Ahead

The absence of Walker, one of the NFL's top running backs this season, comes at a delicate time. His availability for the next game remains uncertain, and the Chiefs will then embark on a very demanding five-game stretch.

Kansas City will first travel to Buffalo to face the Bills on American Thanksgiving evening. That will be followed by matchups against the Los Angeles Rams, the Cincinnati Bengals, the New England Patriots, and the San Francisco 49ers. According to the Associated Press, the Chiefs' hopes of winning the AFC West will depend largely on this stretch, which could prompt them to play it safe with Walker against the Cardinals, who are last in their division.

The offensive line will also be depleted. Right tackle Jaylon Moore, who is out with an ankle injury, and right guard Trey Smith, who is still in the concussion protocol, will not be in uniform. Josh Ezeudu and Mike Caliendo are expected to replace them in the starting lineup.

Sources

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