The Los Angeles Rams will likely have to finish their season without one of their most important offensive players.

Puka Nacua, who typically plays a major role in the team's offense, underwent surgery for knee injuries and is not expected to return to play for several months.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed the news on Friday. The star wide receiver underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair his medial collateral ligament. According to his coach, his absence is expected to last several months, which seriously jeopardizes his chances of returning to the field before the end of the season.

Nacua was placed on injured reserve on November 12 after suffering several physical setbacks. In addition to sprains of the posterior cruciate ligament and the medial collateral ligament, he was also dealing with an injury to his big toe.

This bad news comes at a particularly difficult time for the 24-year-old player. On Thursday, the NFL imposed a three-game suspension on him for violating the league's code of conduct.

This suspension will officially end on December 14, at which point he will be eligible to return to action. However, his surgery makes this deadline practically irrelevant from a competitive standpoint.

According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL wasn't even aware that the wide receiver had already undergone surgery when it announced his suspension.

On the field, however, Nacua had gotten off to an excellent start to the season. In seven games played, he had racked up 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns, once again confirming his importance to the Rams' offense.

A challenging season off the field as well

The wide receiver's difficulties, however, are not limited to his injuries.

Last March, a woman from Los Angeles filed a lawsuit in which she made allegations regarding an incident involving the player. Specifically, she accused him of making anti-Semitic remarks and biting her on the shoulder.

Nacua has denied these allegations and subsequently checked himself into a rehab facility.

For the Rams, this string of problems is a major blow. The organization will now have to cope with the prolonged absence of its wide receiver, whose offensive contributions will be particularly difficult to replace.

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