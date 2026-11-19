Last night, the Canadiens played in New Jersey. They won.

However, one thing caught everyone's attention during the game—and it had nothing to do with the action on the ice, since it took place in the stands.

Devils fans started chanting “USA, USA” during the game.

Clearly, this was widely highlighted on social media. And let's just say that, for the most part, Devils fans didn't receive much praise for their actions.

When a political gesture (booing the U.S. national anthem in Canada, chanting “USA” in the United States, etc.) occurs during a National Hockey League game, it often rubs many people the wrong way.

Especially when you take a moment to realize that the Devils currently have more Canadian players than American players on their roster.

Oh boy.

Of the 20 players they dressed: 8 are Canadian, 5 are American. 🤣🤣🤣 — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) November 19, 2026

In an international hockey game between Canada and the United States, a chant like that would have been more appropriate. But in an NHL game?

It didn't really fit.

Do fans think that seeing Connor Hellebuyck and Jack Hughes on the same team means they're still at the Olympics? Hehe.

It's also worth noting that two of the players who stood out the most for the Canadiens yesterday are American. We're talking about Lane Hutson, who stole the show on the ice last night, and Jacob Fowler, who was excellent in goal.

But we imagine that didn't cross the minds of the Americans who wanted to show their patriotism yesterday.

Of course, we know that relations between Canada and the United States have been tense since certain decisions made by Donald Trump. And yesterday, we saw yet another example of that.

In a Nutshell

– Enjoy the show.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard: we're catching up on the latest rumors 💪 https://t.co/2rW28xQvj2 — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) November 19, 2026

-In my opinion, he won't stay.

The Athletic: Is Zach Werenski's uncertain future in Columbus hanging over the struggling #CBJ? The defending Norris Trophy winner doesn't think so.

“When things aren't going well, everyone focuses on the negatives and assumes there's something deeper going on.”

https://t.co/USEjk6YM2R — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 19, 2026

– Oh, really?