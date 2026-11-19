Nothing is going right for the Flyers.

The news from Kevin Weekes (claiming that Matvei Michkov wants a change of scenery) is causing quite a stir within the Philadelphia organization.

It all started when coach Rick Tocchet spoke about the ESPN reporter, referring to him as a blogger.

But then, yesterday, Daniel Brière chose to take aim at Elliotte Friedman, saying that he had brought the Cutter Gauthier story back into the spotlight just for clicks.

He added (in a radio interview) that his team was an easy target right now.

Danny Brière called Elliotte Friedman's explanation “total nonsense” regarding Cutter Gauthier and the disagreement with the Flyers—which centered on Brière and Keith Jones expecting him to start in the AHL. “I think people are just trying to get some free clicks on it.” https://t.co/EmDopkuk5t — Colin Newby (@ToNewbyginnings) November 18, 2026

The story about Gauthier stems from the fact that Friedman, one of the top insiders in the hockey world, recently discussed the departure of the Philly prospect.

Friedman reiterated his reporting on the matter: the player wanted to finish the 2022–2023 season in Philly, but the team wanted to send him to the AHL—in part to keep him out of the Flyers' locker room, which wasn't the most pleasant place given the team's poor season.

This caused a rift, and Gauthier felt the Flyers weren't honoring their word. So he requested a trade, and the rest is history.

All of this brings us back to Friedman. Today, on his podcast, he recounted the facts, adding that he was confident in his assessment. And he responded to Brière's accusations that he brought this up just for clicks.

“You know what? That's fine. It happens. That's life, and I can live with it. If Brière says it's not true, he has the right to say so to protect himself publicly.” — Elliotte Friedman

I was the one who brought attention to Friedman's report about the Gauthier storyline. ⬇️ Yesterday, hearing Brière say that Elliotte was chasing clicks was a crazy statement to make about the best in the game. This morning, on 32T, Friedman responded to Brière's comments. #LetsGoFlyers #NHL https://t.co/pWDlUEblTi — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 19, 2026

In other words? According to the insider, Brière isn't telling the truth. Definitely wouldn't invite him to the same dinner party…

If we wanted to get clicks, we'd say this: it's a good thing Daniel Brière didn't say that as the Canadiens' GM—especially since he was a finalist for the job. That would have caused a lot more of a stir than it did in Philly.

In a Nutshell

– Official.

Details: https://t.co/hrhNwvmrVu @rougeetor https://t.co/9lFISwx6k4 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 19, 2026

– Note.

@MTLAlouettes update.

Davis Alexander has a fractured rib and a collarbone injury. He'll need 6 to 8 weeks of treatment. He'll remain in Montreal until Christmas. Alexander has no plans to try his luck in the @NFL; his heart is in Montreal, he says. https://t.co/bQWdSbqJj9 — Jeremy Filosa 🎙 (@JeremyFilosa) November 19, 2026

– Oh boy.

Chicago head coach Jeff Blashill said there are discussions underway about whether Connor Bedard should rehab his right shoulder or undergo surgery. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 19, 2026

– Yes.

Nick Suzuki believes Jacob Fowler has been the Canadiens' best player this season. Do you agree, #Habs fans? 👀👇 Nick Suzuki didn't hesitate to sing the praises of Jacob Fowler, whom he considers the Canadiens' best player this season. Do you agree with him? 👀👇 #habs #goahsbgo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 19, 2026

– Great support.