Last night, Zachary Bolduc got hurt against the Devils.

Will the Canadiens provide an update on their forward? We'll inevitably get some answers by looking at the team's lineup.

Stay tuned.

But if Bolduc were to be sidelined, it would put the Canadiens in a less-than-ideal position for Kent Hughes in terms of roster management.

Marco D'Amico addressed the topic yesterday—before Bolduc's injury—on his podcast.

Basically, the situation is this: if the Canadiens have to recall another player due to an injury (which could be the case if Bolduc's injury is significant), Kent Hughes will have to use the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) list.

Remember how much of a headache the LTIR has been for the Habs in recent years… #Price #Weber

So basically, if Bolduc can't play, the Canadiens will have to either go with just 12 forwards or use the LTIR to call up a player from Laval.

In either case, it's not ideal.

Keep in mind that the LTIR makes the salary cap situation (which is calculated daily in the NHL) more complex. A team can't accumulate cap space on a daily basis, which can pose a problem as the trade deadline approaches.

And that, of course, isn't ideal either.

At the start of the season, the Canadiens had some cap space. But with all the injuries that forced call-ups from Laval, that cap space has melted away like snow in the sun.

Right now, the Canadiens have a projected cap space of $168,744.

That's also part of the reason why the Canadiens might trade Samuel Montembeault (at a discount, if necessary) quickly. Right now, the team needs to free up cap space, and having three goalies isn't a luxury the team can afford.

So the Canadiens' salary cap headaches continue.

In Brief

– To be continued.

Boston must be praying for a salary floor to be implemented. https://t.co/oAgu064XuU https://t.co/9KUgdc5nYh — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 19, 2026

– A new chapter begins.

The Bombers fire Mike O'Shea after 12 seasons https://t.co/hPeDcLkOl6 — RDS (@RDSca) November 19, 2026

– Wow.