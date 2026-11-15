A Look at the CH’s Prospects: Michael Hage Is at the Top of the NCAA

We're back with the famous roundup of the Montreal Canadiens' prospects, which takes place every weekend, featuring a recap of the best performances by players drafted by the Habs who aren't yet with the Blue, White, and Red.

This weekend, there are plenty of standout performances to note and analyze, which once again demonstrates just how deep the Habs' prospect pool still is.

Without further ado, here's that roundup.

Michael Hage – Center – 20 years old

The Canadiens' top prospect—who, according to just about everyone, should already be playing in the NHL—continues to be far too good for the NCAA.

He recorded four points yesterday, all four on the power play, including this goal.

#GoHabsGo Michael Hage notches a goal and 3 assists to bring his season totals to 5 goals, 21 assists for 26 points in 11 games. https://t.co/OV0kD7oQ7B — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 15, 2026

Hage now has 26 points, including five goals, in 11 games, placing him at the top of the NCAA scoring leaders, just two points ahead of Carolina Hurricanes prospect Jayden Perron.

That's a massive output, one that remains impressive even though, ultimately, we know Hage is too good for this league and should already be with the Canadiens in the NHL.

In my opinion, he's wasting a bit of his time, but according to his coach, he's developing his defensive game and his physicality this season—two aspects that weren't previously prominent in Hage's play.

“He's more than ready for the NHL” While many marvel at his offensive production, Michael Hage is transforming two elements of his game that raised questions… into strengths. Two aspects that will allow him to make an impact as soon as he joins the Habs. Behind the scenes of an impressive transformation, through discussions with key figures. https://t.co/uGdfPZ6etU — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 15, 2026

Brayden Klimpke – Left-handed defenseman – 19 years old

Here's a player we're likely to hear more and more about, given that he's relatively unknown at the moment, even though he was a fourth-round pick (117th overall) in the most recent draft.

Brayden Klimpke is a left-handed defenseman who plays for the Saskatoon Blades in the WHL, and let's just say he reminds us a lot of a certain Bryce Pickford who dominated the WHL last season.

Klimpke is his team's captain this season, and he's really coming into his own offensively, averaging more than one point per game for the first time in his career.

He had one goal and two assists last night in the Blades' 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Here's his power-play goal.

Brayden Klimpke CRANKS this one home 💥 @BladesHockey | @CanadiensMTL | #GoHabsGo https://t.co/nDWrbGotlV — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) November 15, 2026

Klimpke now has 24 points, including seven goals, in 18 games, making him a defenseman to watch closely this season.

Luke Mittelstadt – Left-handed defenseman – 23 years old

The Laval Rocket defenseman has long since needed no introduction, as he's completely dominating the American Hockey League this season.

Mittelstadt is the defensive and offensive cornerstone of the Montreal Canadiens' farm team, and he proved it once again last night by recording four assists in the Rocket's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rochester Americans.

The Rocket's No. 3 now has 24 points in 17 games and remains atop the American Hockey League's scoring leaderboard.

He is likely to be called up soon if Mike Matheson remains sidelined and Adam Engstrom continues to struggle.

It's also worth noting that in the loss, Sasha Pastujov scored a hat trick, bringing his total to 15 points—including ten goals—in 16 games.

3 goals for Pasta! 3 power-play goals!

3 goals for Pasta! 3 power-play goals! https://t.co/KieBFapPyX — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) November 15, 2026

Pastujov is another player who deserves to be called up.

Miscellaneous Highlights

Vinzenz Rohrer is having an excellent season in the Swiss top league with EV Zug, having tallied 19 points—including ten goals—in 16 games, including his two points yesterday in a 4–2 victory over his former team, the Zurich Lions.

Logan Sawyer is playing in the shadow of Michael Hage, but he, too, is having a strong season in the NCAA with 15 points in ten games, including an assist yesterday in Providence's 5-0 win over Merrimack.

Here are the other Habs prospects and their respective performances.

#GoHabsGo Prospect Roundup

Saturday, November 14 Michael Hage: 1 G, 3 A (11GP 5-21-26)

NCAA – Michigan vs. Penn State – 8-3 W Brayden Klimpke: 1 G, 2 A (18GP 7-17-24)

WHL – Saskatoon Blades vs. Edmonton Oil Kings – 6-3 W Vinzenz Rohrer: 1 G, 1 A, 19:15 TOI (16GP 10-9-19)

NL – EV Zug @ ZSC Lions – 4-2 W Alexis Cournoyer: 1 GA on 15 shots, .933 SV%, 41:00 TOI

(6 GP, 4-1-1, .943 SV%, 1.22 GAA, 1 SO)

NCAA – Wisconsin vs. Ohio State – 1-2 L Logan Sawyer: 1 A (10 GP, 5-10-15)

NCAA – Providence @ Merrimack – 5-0 W Quentin Miller: 4 GA on 23 shots, .826 SV%, 65:00 TOI

(11GP 8-2-1 .918 SV% 1.80 GAA 3 SO)

NCAA – Western Michigan vs. Colorado College – 5-4 W Sam Harris: 0 PTS (12GP 5-5-10)

NCAA – Denver vs. Lindenwood – 7-1 W Luke Mittelstadt: 4 A (17GP 5-19-24)

Sasha Pastujov: 3 G (16GP 10-5-15)

David Reinbacher: 0 PTS (15GP 3-4-7)

Alex Belzile: 1 G, 2 A (16GP 3-7-10)

Reilly Walsh: 1 A (17GP 5-12-17)

Samuel Poulin: 1 A (12 GP, 5-4-9)

Brett Berard: 0 PTS (17 GP, 7-4-11)

Filip Mesar: 0 PTS (17 GP, 5-3-8)

Hunter McKown: 0 PTS (17 GP, 3-3-6)

Jared Davidson: 0 PTS (16 GP, 2-4-6)

Tyler Thorpe: 0 PTS (13 GP, 1-1-2)

Owen Protz: 0 PTS (14 GP, 0-2-2)

Ethan Samson: 0 PTS (9 GP, 0-0-0)

Kaapo Kähkönen: OTL — 5 GA on 25 shots, .800 SV%, 61:59 TOI

(9GP 6-3-0 .905 SV% 2.32 GAA 1 SO)

Maksymilian Szuber: 0 PTS (15GP 0-1-1)

Bryce Pickford: DNP

Lucas Condotta: DNP

AHL – Laval Rocket @ Rochester Americans – 4-5 L Filip Eriksson: 0 PTS, 18:45 TOI (16GP 4-3-7)

SHL – Luleå Hockey vs Färjestad BK – 1-3 L Rasmus Bergqvist: 0 PTS, 12:50 TOI (16GP 1-1-2)

SHL – Skellefteå AIK vs. Linköping HC – 5-2 W Arseni Radkov: W — 3 GA on 28 shots, .893 SV%, 65:00 TOI

(11GP 8-0-1 .914 SV% 2.46 GAA 0 SO)

QMJHL – Val-d'Or, Foreurs vs. Sherbrooke, Phœnix – 4-3 W Timofei Runtso: 0 PTS (8GP 1-1-2)

NCAA – Miami (Ohio) vs. Omaha – 2-1 W Cooper Cleaves: 0 PTS (6GP 0-0-0)

Emmett Croteau: DNP

NCAA – Dartmouth @ Princeton – 5-2 W Hayden Paupanekis: 0 PTS (10GP 2-1-3)

NCAA – St. Cloud State – Minn. Duluth – 0-4 L Wesley Royston: 0 PTS (20GP 3-2-5)

OHL – Owen Sound Attack vs. Guelph Storm – 3-2 W Maxon Vig: 0 PTS (11GP 1-4-5)

NCAA – Bemidji State vs. Minnesota State – 4-4 T Tyler Deakos: 0 PTS (20GP 5-11-16)

WHL – Penticton Vees @ Vancouver Giants – 6-4 W Daniil Sobolev: DNP (7GP 0-0-0)

Yevgeni Volokhin: Did Not Play (1 GP, 0-0-0, .833 SV%, 3.91 GAA, 0 SO)

KHL – Spartak vs. Admiral – 6-3 W Dmitri Kostenko: Did Not Play (11 GP, 2-0-2)

KHL – Amur @ HC Sochi – 2-0 W Parker Trottier: Did not play (4GP 2-1-3)

WHL – Regina Pats vs. Wenatchee Wild – 3-0 W — Habs UpNext Prospect Tracker (@HabsUpNext) November 15, 2026

In Brief

– Ouch. The Leafs are historically bad.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have become the second team in NHL history to finish a home stand of six or more games with zero points. They join the 1970–71 L.A. Kings, who did not make the playoffs. @SNstats — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) November 15, 2026

– The Habs are at the top.

Goals off High-Danger Passes through the Slot – November 15, https://t.co/YdTkgpggEs — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 15, 2026

– Must-read.