Rick Tocchet: A Plane Flies Over Philadelphia Demanding His Resignation

Apparently, billboards are no longer enough to demand Rick Tocchet's departure from Philadelphia.

After a billboard was erected near a highway, the message has now appeared in the sky.

A plane carrying a banner that read “Fire Rick Tocchet” was spotted flying over the Xfinity Mobile Arena, home of the Flyers.

Yes, yes. We've reached the point where we're seeing messages calling for a coach's firing even in the sky.

It's hard to get a message across any more clearly than that. The scene went viral on Reddit and shows just how much discontent with Tocchet is growing in Philadelphia.

This isn't the first public protest against the Flyers' coach, by the way.

Earlier this week, my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois reported that a sign reading “Fire Tocchet, Save Michkov” had been set up near a highway.

This time, the message has really taken off.

It must be said that the Flyers are off to a rough start to the season. Before their game against the Edmonton Oilers, they had a record of 6-10-6, good for 27th place in the NHL. Results haven't been coming, and some fans seem to have lost patience with Tocchet.

It must be said that Flyers fans are very emotional.

The situation surrounding Matvei Michkov obviously isn't helping matters. The spats between him and his teammates, as well as the rumors about him, have been the talk of the town for the past few days. But the discontent now seems to extend beyond just the Michkov situation.

After all, when a team is struggling so much, it's often the coach who ends up in the crosshairs. The fans' frustration is understandable, even if Tocchet is certainly not solely responsible for his team's problems.

It remains to be seen whether these protests will have any effect on the Flyers' front office decisions. One thing is certain, however. The messages calling for Tocchet's departure are becoming increasingly hard to ignore.

From billboards to now a plane, one wonders what will come next if results don't improve.

Because in Philadelphia, fans seem determined to make their voices heard.

in brief

– Better late than never.

Henrik Lundqvist played 887 NHL games without scoring a goal. On Sunday, the Hockey Hall of Famer finally scored one. The King scored a goalie goal during New York's Alumni Classic at Madison Square Garden. Not only did Hank celebrate in the crease, but he also fist-bumped the bench. S/T to @JLazzy23 Columbus Blue Jackets — RMNB (@rmnb) November 15, 2026

– How many points did the Habs score during this stretch?

The Habs will play 4 games this coming week. What will their record be during this stretch? 🤔 https://t.co/JjNvOX3Daa — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 15, 2026

– Enjoy the read.

The door isn't closed. https://t.co/gywYpujkRR https://t.co/GwRXqsXNYm — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 16, 2026

– Mark your calendars.