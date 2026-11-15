Rick Tocchet: A Plane Flies Over Philadelphia Demanding His Resignation

Vincent Larue
Rick Tocchet: A Plane Flies Over Philadelphia Demanding His Resignation
Credit: Capture d'écran | X

Apparently, billboards are no longer enough to demand Rick Tocchet's departure from Philadelphia.

After a billboard was erected near a highway, the message has now appeared in the sky.

A plane carrying a banner that read “Fire Rick Tocchet” was spotted flying over the Xfinity Mobile Arena, home of the Flyers.

“Fire Tocchet” Banner Now Flying Over Philadelphia's Xfinity Mobile Arena
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u/Mcsuper_ in
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Yes, yes. We've reached the point where we're seeing messages calling for a coach's firing even in the sky.

It's hard to get a message across any more clearly than that. The scene went viral on Reddit and shows just how much discontent with Tocchet is growing in Philadelphia.

This isn't the first public protest against the Flyers' coach, by the way.

Earlier this week, my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois reported that a sign reading “Fire Tocchet, Save Michkov” had been set up near a highway.

This time, the message has really taken off.

It must be said that the Flyers are off to a rough start to the season. Before their game against the Edmonton Oilers, they had a record of 6-10-6, good for 27th place in the NHL. Results haven't been coming, and some fans seem to have lost patience with Tocchet.

It must be said that Flyers fans are very emotional.

The situation surrounding Matvei Michkov obviously isn't helping matters. The spats between him and his teammates, as well as the rumors about him, have been the talk of the town for the past few days. But the discontent now seems to extend beyond just the Michkov situation.

After all, when a team is struggling so much, it's often the coach who ends up in the crosshairs. The fans' frustration is understandable, even if Tocchet is certainly not solely responsible for his team's problems.

It remains to be seen whether these protests will have any effect on the Flyers' front office decisions. One thing is certain, however. The messages calling for Tocchet's departure are becoming increasingly hard to ignore.

From billboards to now a plane, one wonders what will come next if results don't improve.

Because in Philadelphia, fans seem determined to make their voices heard.


in brief

– Better late than never.

– How many points did the Habs score during this stretch?

– Enjoy the read.

– Mark your calendars.

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