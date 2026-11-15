The Alouettes Fall Short in the Grey Cup Against the Elks

The Montreal Alouettes had a date with history on Sunday night as they faced the Edmonton Elks in the 113th Grey Cup final in Calgary.

After falling short of the championship last year against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Montrealers had the opportunity to claim their second title in four years.

But their former quarterback, Cody Fajardo, was determined to make things difficult for them. And let's just say the game got off to a flying start.

Right off the kickoff, Montrell Washington made a spectacular 78-yard return to put the Elks just 11 yards from the end zone.

WASHINGTON OPENS UP THE GREY CUP WITH A 78-YARD RETURN. #GoElks https://t.co/Oj6ujzhO8M — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) November 15, 2026

Fajardo wasted no time capitalizing on the opportunity. The former Alouettes quarterback scored a rushing touchdown on Edmonton's very first offensive drive.

Montreal, however, quickly responded thanks to Tyson Philpot, who caught a pass from Davis Alexander before evading several tacklers to score a 26-yard touchdown.

He's doing what he does best!

Doing what he does best! https://t.co/YtIHaKhMVR — Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) November 16, 2026

The two teams then traded leads in a particularly lively first half.

After a field goal by José Maltos Diaz gave the Alouettes a 10-7 lead, Fajardo scored his second rushing touchdown to put the Elks back in front.

But Montreal wasn't done yet.

A superb interception by Kabion Ento allowed the Alouettes to recover the ball in enemy territory. Caleb Evans then took advantage of the opportunity to score a touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

ENTO WINS THE CONTESTED CATCH AGAINST MACK! https://t.co/qWPObC5jY4 — Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) November 16, 2026

The Elks, however, regained the lead just before halftime thanks to Joshua Cephus, who caught an 11-yard pass from Fajardo. Edmonton led 21-17 at the end of the first half.

CEPHUS FINDS THE ENDZONE ☝️ #GoElks https://t.co/VbOHLqmZAO — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) November 16, 2026

At halftime, country singer Riley Green took the stage to entertain the crowd in Calgary.

COUNTRY MUSIC. GREY CUP LIGHTS. ONE UNREAL SHOW! 🎸 Riley Green is taking over the Bud Light Canada Grey Cup Halftime Show! 🗓️: 113th #GreyCup LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS, CTV, Crave, DAZN, and CFL+ https://t.co/eNOVfzLLy6 — CFL (@CFL) November 16, 2026

The Alouettes came back strong after halftime.

Davis Alexander took matters into his own hands and scored a touchdown on a 10-yard run to put Montreal back in the lead.

Mister MOP himself. https://t.co/Ieq8lCz4ng — Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) November 16, 2026

But the Elks once again found a way to respond.

Cody Fajardo connected with Joshua Cephus in the end zone for the receiver's second touchdown of the championship game.

ANOTHA ONE ☝️ #GoElks https://t.co/NtTTAkbj50 — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) November 16, 2026

The Elks finally extended their lead with a spectacular 48-yard field goal.

Edmonton led 31-24 after three quarters.

The Montrealers didn't give up.

Early in the fourth quarter, Maltos Diaz made his second field goal of the game, cutting the deficit to 31-27.

But the Elks made another field goal to extend their lead with two minutes remaining.

Blanchard extends the lead to 7. 🦿 #GoElks https://t.co/5pts0GcswU — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) November 16, 2026

Too little, too late for the Alouettes.

In the end, it was the Elks who had the last word in this thrilling final, winning 37-30 to lift the Grey Cup with another successful field goal.

The Alouettes' defense had a tough night, having accustomed us to much better performances.

in a nutshell

– Who can stop him?

Connor McDavid is really on pace to finish with 200 points this year… 🤯 https://t.co/AxZjf1XCkY — BarDown (@BarDown) November 16, 2026

– Not looking good, man…

A rather mundane play turned into a full-blown disaster for defensive winger Aidan Hutchinson… https://t.co/oSfJgo20DR — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 16, 2026

– Good news for the Toronto Tempo.

The No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft is returning to the Tempo https://t.co/K8hs1fxAjl — RDS (@RDSca) November 16, 2026

– Connor McDavid ties a Wayne Gretzky record.