Other teams are reportedly interested in Brandon Valenzuela

As we know, the offseason is synonymous with trade rumors, and in that regard, the Toronto Blue Jays have often treated us to unexpected twists and turns.

The story surrounding Anthony Santander has been all over the news in recent days, but some situations won't generate nearly as much buzz.

I'm talking about Brandon Valenzuela. The 26-year-old Blue Jays catcher could be traded to address certain needs within the Toronto roster. A very strong defensive player, the Mexican has been sitting on the bench behind the excellent Alejandro Kirk, who has, over time, become one of the best in the majors.

Therefore, to make the most of Valenzuela's talent and ensure he doesn't waste his valuable time, Ross Atkins may have no choice but to trade his young catcher to another team.

According to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, the Cincinnati Reds, among others, are reportedly interested in the possibility of acquiring Valenzuela. In 2026, the Reds relied on veteran Jose Trevino and his backup, Will Banfield. Acquiring Valenzuela would be a smart move for the organization, immediately improving its situation.

So, what are the #BlueJays going to do? Emptying (most) of the notebook from the GM Meetings – unlocked/free for all to read: https://t.co/ztDMomjR3Z — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 12, 2026

Over the past few seasons, the Reds have been trying to improve their standing in the standings, but the results haven't necessarily followed. Last season, they finished last in their division, 28 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

The only bright spot from last season was Sal Stewart winning the National League Rookie of the Year award.

Given this situation, Reds management has no choice but to shake things up, and Brandon Valenzuela would be a significant acquisition. For their part, the Jays will continue to rely on Kirk behind the plate, as he excels both defensively and offensively. In addition, he does an excellent job calling the game for the team's pitchers and is well-liked by his teammates.

Having a second catcher as good as Valenzuela is a luxury, but the club's front office must do the math and evaluate the potential return for its young catcher to determine whether or not it's a good idea to trade him.

Until then, the Jays have complete control over the Mexican player's future, as he will be eligible for arbitration in 2029 and won't become a free agent until 2032.

In 2026, Valenzuela was a huge help to the team by stepping in for Kirk while the latter missed games due to injury. He performed very well and handled his duties skillfully. Valenzuela made many new friends during that time, contributing in his own way to a few of the club's victories.

After his compatriot returned to the lineup, Valenzuela's playing time became more sporadic, and he once again found himself in Kirk's shadow. If there's one thankless job in professional sports, it's that of the backup catcher. No matter how good a backup catcher may be, he's only called upon occasionally or when injuries occur—as was the case with Brandon Valenzuela in 2026.

However, a change of scenery can be beneficial and allow an athlete to shine in the spotlight. The coming weeks will tell us more about this.

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