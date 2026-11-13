Tarik Skubal and the Mets: Ken Rosenthal Isn’t Convinced

Tarik Skubal is the name to watch on the free-agent market this winter. The question is where the pitcher, who finished the season with the Dodgers, will continue his career.

He's expected to sign a (very) big contract—the only questions left are what it will look like… and which team will offer it to him.

Right now, there's a sense of optimism surrounding the Mets' bid. People throughout the league feel like they're pretty much in it alone in this race.

Except that Ken Rosenthal isn't necessarily convinced that's the case. He doesn't rule out the possibility that the Mets will reach an agreement with him… but he points out that there are other teams to watch.

The Dodgers, Blue Jays, and Padres are three other teams that could enter the fray, Rosenthal says.

The Mets are among the identified teams meeting with Tarik Skubal, but @Ken_Rosenthal isn't sold on them being the favorites… pic.twitter.com/yUnMcpbpL4 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 13, 2026

The reporter notes that David Stearns, who oversees baseball operations for the Mets, isn't one to offer long-term deals to pitchers. Steve Cohen could step in and get things moving, but that would go against Stearns' modus operandi.

And that's why the three other teams mentioned by Rosenthal—which are more likely to offer such contracts—are ones to watch.

It feels like a lot of people right now are forgetting how the Dodgers operate during the offseason. The team often tends to keep a low profile or downplay its public interest in the big names on the market… but it still ends up landing the big name it's after.

Will Skubal follow in the footsteps of Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz (and even, to some extent, the trade that brought Skubal to Los Angeles this summer)? We'll see, but clearly not everyone is convinced that the pitcher will definitely end up with the Mets.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.