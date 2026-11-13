Tarik Skubal: The Mets Are Said to Be the Only Team in the World

The hot topic in Major League Baseball right now is undoubtedly Tarik Skubal's free agency. And this was no exception at the general managers' meetings in Las Vegas this week.

The prevailing expectation in the baseball world right now is that the two-time Cy Young Award winner will eventually join the New York Mets during the offseason.

In fact, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, a National League executive stated that nearly everyone in the Manfred circuit expects Skubal to sign with the Queens-based team, adding that they are likely the only ones left in the running.

I don't even know who else is really in the conversation.

This isn't a huge surprise in the case of the Mets, who have made it clear they would match any offer made to the ace pitcher.

“If there was one glaring takeaway from this week, it's that nearly everybody in the game expects Skubal to sign with the Mets. ‘I don't know who else is really even in the conversation,' an NL executive said.” https://t.co/cwfwvtQnhg — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) November 13, 2026

Rookie Nolan McLean is the New York club's top starting pitcher, and there is clearly a lack of experience in the starting rotation. Currently, the pitching staff consists of McLean, left-hander Sean Manaea, right-hander Christian Scott, and left-hander Zac Thornton. Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill are also options.

That's why the Mets will do everything in their power to sign Skubal by the end of November. In fact, as early as next week, the organization will travel to California to meet with Skubal.

Skubal entered the free-agent market after an eventful contract year, having started the season with the Detroit Tigers, undergone elbow surgery in May, and then been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for prospects Zyhir Hope, River Ryan, and Brady Smith in early August.

Speaking of the Dodgers, despite appearances that the Mets are in it alone, don't count them out just yet in this situation. Remember Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz just a year ago.

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