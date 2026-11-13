“Anthony Santander played his last game with the Blue Jays”

On the evening of November 4, Anthony Santander shared two posts on his social media accounts, shortly after the U.S. midterm elections. Both posts targeted Islam and Abdul El-Sayed, a Muslim Democrat from Michigan.

The first post featured a photo of El-Sayed, who had just been elected to the U.S. Senate, with a message reading: “America voted for Sharia law last night!” The second post was a video showing a Christian preacher making remarks about Muslims, such as: “There are no good Muslims.”

Following a wave of criticism from baseball fans and just about everyone else, Santander deleted both posts. But the damage was done, with screenshots circulating around the world.

In fact, the Toronto Blue Jays had to issue a statement to try to distance themselves from these posts, asserting that these individual comments do not represent the organization's values and beliefs, that baseball is for everyone, and that the Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome.

And now, according to David Samson, Santander has played his last game in a Blue Jays uniform.

You can put it in the books: Anthony Santander has played his last game as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

For once, Petit Trot is right. It will indeed be difficult for the Jays to keep a player on their roster whom they do not support and whom they have even publicly condemned.

David Samson, on his show @NPDSclips, just said this: “You can book it: Anthony Santander has played his last game as a Toronto Blue Jay.” pic.twitter.com/SYD4fuM92w — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) November 13, 2026

However, it won't be easy to trade Santander given his massive contract and the negative aura he currently projects, especially since he still hasn't apologized for his comments.

A thorny issue for Ross Atkins and the Blue Jays.

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