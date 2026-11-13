Blue Jays: Is Daulton Varsho Returning? | Ernie Clement’s Name Is Being Mentioned

The Blue Jays aren't opposed to the idea of re-signing a player from the 2026 season who is currently a free agent.

Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, and Kevin Gausman (who, according to Mitch Bannon, was unable to reach a contract agreement with the Blue Jays before being traded) are among the names being mentioned in this regard.

But now Bannon, of The Athletic, has added a name to the conversation.

According to what he's heard, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Blue Jays show interest in Daulton Varsho, who finished the season in Houston.

So, what are the #BlueJays going to do? Emptying (most) of the notebook from the GM Meetings – unlocked/free for all to read: https://t.co/ztDMomjR3Z — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 12, 2026

I'm not sure that the Blue Jays—who need a right-hander to pair with Brett Bateman—would be better off pursuing Varsho, whose bat is rather inconsistent.

But it all depends on the price.

Teams are calling about Ernie Clement

The Blue Jays want to improve offensively. And right now, there are a lot of names being mentioned for second base.

Speaking of which, Ketel Marte did what many players have done in the past: he liked a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a uniform other than his own. He seems to see himself in Toronto, so… even though I don't think the Blue Jays should go that route.

Ketel Marte liking posts of him in a Blue Jays jersey pic.twitter.com/0jqUBwYo56 — Springer For MVP (@Springer4MVP) November 13, 2026

All this to say that yes, Ernie Clement's spot is in jeopardy.

And since the Blue Jays also have Josh Smith, it's safe to assume that both Clement AND Smith won't have a spot if Toronto's GM adds a starter at the #4 position.

That's why, right now, Mitch Bannon is reporting that one of the two could be on his way out. And teams are already calling about Clement, as several reporters have confirmed.

The question is: Will the Blue Jays be forced to listen?

The Tarik Skubal Situation

The Blue Jays are set to meet with Tarik Skubal. The Dodgers, the Mets, the Padres, and two other teams are as well.

And according to Ken Rosenthal, the Blue Jays shouldn't be underestimated.

The Blue Jays “absolutely have to be taken seriously” in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/pdn8uZG6Oz — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 12, 2026

Note: That doesn't mean he'll end up in Canada. I still think it would be a surprise to see him anywhere other than Los Angeles or Queens. Right now, the Mets look like the favorites.

But we'll keep that in mind.

PMLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. in the infield in 2027?

The Padres are considering shifting Fernando Tatis Jr. back to the infield if they land an outfielder, per @BNightengale. Tatis appeared in 53 games at second base in 2026 after spending most of the season in right field. Full article: https://t.co/KfavDDSd2f pic.twitter.com/Y7cih8Ruhb — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 13, 2026

Shota Imanaga to Detroit?

The Tigers are showing interest in LHP Shōta Imanaga, among other free-agent starting pitchers. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2026

MVP: For the first time since 2020, neither of these two guys won.

For the first time in 6 years, neither league saw Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge win the MVP Award. 2021: Ohtani (AL)

2022: Judge (AL)

2023: Ohtani (AL)

2024: Judge (AL) and Ohtani (NL)

2025: Judge (AL) and Ohtani (NL) pic.twitter.com/eOKRoF9SpF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 13, 2026

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