Blue Jays: Is Daulton Varsho Returning? | Ernie Clement’s Name Is Being Mentioned
The Blue Jays aren't opposed to the idea of re-signing a player from the 2026 season who is currently a free agent.
Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, and Kevin Gausman (who, according to Mitch Bannon, was unable to reach a contract agreement with the Blue Jays before being traded) are among the names being mentioned in this regard.
But now Bannon, of The Athletic, has added a name to the conversation.
According to what he's heard, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Blue Jays show interest in Daulton Varsho, who finished the season in Houston.
I'm not sure that the Blue Jays—who need a right-hander to pair with Brett Bateman—would be better off pursuing Varsho, whose bat is rather inconsistent.
But it all depends on the price.
Teams are calling about Ernie Clement
The Blue Jays want to improve offensively. And right now, there are a lot of names being mentioned for second base.
Speaking of which, Ketel Marte did what many players have done in the past: he liked a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a uniform other than his own. He seems to see himself in Toronto, so… even though I don't think the Blue Jays should go that route.
All this to say that yes, Ernie Clement's spot is in jeopardy.
And since the Blue Jays also have Josh Smith, it's safe to assume that both Clement AND Smith won't have a spot if Toronto's GM adds a starter at the #4 position.
That's why, right now, Mitch Bannon is reporting that one of the two could be on his way out. And teams are already calling about Clement, as several reporters have confirmed.
The question is: Will the Blue Jays be forced to listen?
The Tarik Skubal Situation
The Blue Jays are set to meet with Tarik Skubal. The Dodgers, the Mets, the Padres, and two other teams are as well.
And according to Ken Rosenthal, the Blue Jays shouldn't be underestimated.
Note: That doesn't mean he'll end up in Canada. I still think it would be a surprise to see him anywhere other than Los Angeles or Queens. Right now, the Mets look like the favorites.
But we'll keep that in mind.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. in the infield in 2027?
- Shota Imanaga to Detroit?
- MVP: For the first time since 2020, neither of these two guys won.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.