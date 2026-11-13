Return from Russia: The Controversial Decision Over a Conflict of Interest

It was recently reported that Russia will return to international competition after the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) ordered the IIHF to reinstate Russia.

The next international tournament will be the World Junior Championship this winter, and we also know that Norway will have to give up its spot to the Russians at the World Junior Championship.

Clearly, this decision is not universally welcomed in the hockey world, given the war with Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had also stated that he would refuse entry to Russian athletes and officials into Canada for the World Junior Championship (which will take place in Alberta). Norway's situation therefore remains unchanged for now, and the country could still participate in the tournament despite the circumstances.

In short, this is a rather delicate issue, but it's not over yet, as the IIHF has decided to challenge the decision to reinstate Russia due to a potential conflict of interest.

The IIHF has filed a challenge with the Court of Arbitration for Sport on the grounds that two of the three panel members involved in the decision to reinstate Russia had undisclosed business ties to Russia, according to TSN's Gord Miller. https://t.co/LsIYZCJxqp — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 13, 2026

The conflict of interest in question is that two of the three committee members who made the decision to reinstate Russia had undisclosed business ties to the country.

Well…

Canada isn't the only country opposing this decision, by the way. Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the Czech Republic have also expressed their dissatisfaction. Some federations are even considering boycotting games against Russia.

Russia's participation could also have financial consequences, as some sponsors are reportedly willing to withdraw their support if the country competes in the World Junior Championship.

But as long as the war in Ukraine continues, Carney will not change his mind, and he has the power to prevent Russian athletes and officials from entering Canada for the World Junior Championship and any other international competition held on Canadian soil.

We'll see where this IIHF challenge leads, but even though Russia has been reinstated to international hockey, I don't think we'll see the country participating in international competitions anytime soon.

Russia may have won its case before the CAS, but its return to the international stage is far from guaranteed.

In Brief

– The Canadiens' prospect makes his mark once again.

Michael Hage picks up an assist on this power-play goal. 🏒👀⬇ @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Hage #Michigan https://t.co/dRr6Jma474 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 14, 2026

– Indeed.

As @NickLariviere25 points out, #GoHabsGo forward Kirby Dach is playing his best hockey in a while. As a result, his value on the NHL trade market could be rising: https://t.co/qYilkJ6pZn — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 14, 2026

– Interesting.

Pierre LeBrun: On the Maple Leafs: John Chayka continues to make calls around the league looking to upgrade his defense; not just as a quick fix, but through a trade that would help this team beyond this season – Insider Trading (11/12) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 14, 2026

– Worth a read.