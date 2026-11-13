An emotional return for Kirk Cousins at Lambeau Field

Three years ago, Kirk Cousins' career seemed to be at a crossroads. The quarterback had torn his Achilles tendon at Lambeau Field. On Sunday, he'll return there wearing the Minnesota Vikings' uniform.

The injury occurred on October 29, 2023, during a 24-10 Vikings victory over the Packers. It was his last game in Minnesota. He went on to play for the Atlanta Falcons and the Las Vegas Raiders.

“This is where I left the field in a golf cart, wondering if it was my last game—and my last one with the Vikings. It means a lot to be back in the purple and gold. But now I have to prove it on the field,” Cousins said.

Acquired from the Raiders at the trade deadline, he'll play his first game with the Vikings just five days after his return.

His mission is clear: to revive an offense that has scored no more than 16 points in each of its last three games. The Vikings (6-2) also want to snap a two-game losing streak.

“He's played in different offenses over the past few years, so we want to make sure he's comfortable with our game plan. He's a smart player. He'll get back into the swing of things quickly,” assured head coach Kevin O'Connell.

A Crucial Division Showdown

Time is running out in a very tight NFC North division. The Packers (6-3) sit in last place in the division, even though they've won five of their last six games.

In Week 1, the Vikings beat them 39-22 in Minnesota, putting a lot of pressure on Jordan Love. The Packers' quarterback knows what to expect.

“They like to create chaos around you and try to rattle you. We need to establish the running game and protect the ball well,” he explained.

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