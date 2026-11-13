Marc-Antoine Dequoy Gives the Elks a Hard Time in the Grey Cup

Marc-Antoine Dequoy has taken on a new role this week. The player who was still wearing the Montreal Alouettes uniform last season is in Calgary for the 113th Grey Cup, this time as an analyst for TVA Sports. His presence on the sidelines, however, has not been universally welcomed, especially by the Edmonton Elks.

On Wednesday, during the Elks' practice at McMahon Stadium, there was a palpable sense of unease. Since the Quebec native was still playing in Montreal just a short while ago, some within the Edmonton organization fear he might be spying for the Alouettes just days before the big game.

Dequoy makes no secret of it: he understands his former opponents' reaction. “It's kind of funny to make the leap into the media world so close to my retirement as a player… I understand the Edmonton organization, which isn't thrilled to see me on the sidelines,” he explained.

The former linebacker takes the situation in stride. “For me, it's more of a good story… the players weren't exactly smiling at me,” he said.

One exception: Cody Fajardo

Only one Elks player seemed happy to see him: Cody Fajardo. “The only one who seems happy that I'm here is Cody Fajardo,” Dequoy said with a laugh.

That makes sense, since the two men lifted the Grey Cup together with the Alouettes in 2023. On Thursday, during media day, they even took the time to have some fun together, a far cry from the wariness felt the day before at practice.

For Dequoy, this transition from the field to the microphones is taking place under unique circumstances. He's covering a championship game pitting his former team against a squad that includes one of his former teammates. The Elks may not have liked seeing him hanging around, but Quebec fans will benefit from his insider's perspective throughout the weekend in Calgary.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.