Alouettes players tease Anthony Calvillo as they look back on the 2005 Grey Cup

History sometimes brings about some strange coincidences in the world of sports.

As the Grey Cup final approaches, the Montreal Alouettes have been looking back on a game that left a deep impression on many members of their organization.

In 2005, Montreal suffered a heartbreaking 38–35 overtime loss to the Edmonton Eskimos. At the time, Anthony Calvillo led the Montreal offense, while Danny Maciocia was at the helm of the Alberta team. Jason Maas was the backup quarterback for the Eskimos.

More than two decades later, the three men find themselves united by a common goal: to bring the Alouettes back to the top of Canadian football.

On Thursday, the organization showed the players several clips from that historic championship game. Reactions were immediate, especially to a rather unusual sequence: a rushing touchdown by Anthony Calvillo!

Davis Alexander and several of his teammates couldn't resist making humorous comments about the former quarterback's running style. Jason Maas, now Montreal's head coach, also took the opportunity to tease his former player.

The footage also showed that Maas already possessed that legendary intensity that today characterizes his work on the sidelines.

Danny Maciocia and his premature celebration: a memory that still makes the Alouettes laugh

Another famous moment from that 2005 championship game also resurfaced in the discussions: Danny Maciocia's far-too-early celebration, when he jumped onto the field before the game was officially over.

Although this clip wasn't shown to the players, many were already familiar with this anecdote, which has become famous in the CFL.

Geoffrey Cantin-Arku and Pier-Olivier Lestage, in particular, pointed out that their coach had to wait until the final seconds had ticked away before celebrating a victory.

Maciocia responded with humor, saying that good coaches are sometimes one step ahead of the rest!

For his part, Jason Maas acknowledged that the passion evident in the 2005 footage is still very much alive within him, even though he now prefers to project a more composed demeanor.

Above all, this historic reunion serves as a reminder of the exceptional bonds that unite several generations of Canadian football. For Calvillo, Maas, and Maciocia, the final against Edmonton now represents a special opportunity to finally put that 21-year-old loss behind them.

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