Rumor Corner: Ivan Miroshnichenko May Soon Leave Washington

The further into the season we get, the more trade rumors swirl.

It's clear which teams need to make moves because of their poor start to the season. There are also injuries that can force clubs to make moves to compensate for a significant loss.

In the case of the Washington Capitals, neither of those two scenarios would prompt them to make a move.

It's been the subject of discussion for a few weeks now, but young forward Ivan Miroshnichenko really doesn't seem to fit in with the team, and the Caps don't want to lose him for nothing in waivers.

They're waiting to see what offers they might receive, and according to what David Pagnotta reported on the latest DFO Insider, Washington is getting closer to pulling the trigger.

David Pagnotta – DFO Insider – Miroshnichenko | They are inching closer. There are fewer teams in the mix, but there are still multiple teams, I'm told, that are still going after him – 11/10 #ALLCAPS #NHL https://t.co/rvRPgEi8lu — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 11, 2026

It's about time the Capitals agreed to a trade, and I understand they think they can get a certain return, but they need to realize they probably won't get what they want.

They might as well settle for a smaller return, since Miroshnichenko hardly plays and is losing value over time.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Cam York, Owen Tippett… The Flyers could make a move soon

The Philadelphia Flyers are certainly having a very disappointing season.

We can expect the team to make a move very soon, and there have already been several rumors circulating in Philadelphia for a while.

Recently, there was a rumor that Matvei Michkov wanted a change of scenery (which is somewhat understandable). However, this rumor was denied by Michkov himself as well as by his GM, Daniel Brière.

On the other hand, the names of Rasmus Ristolainen, Cam York, and Owen Tippett are generating a lot of buzz.

Anthony Di Marco recently published an article on Daily Faceoff discussing these three players.

According to Di Marco, it would be extremely surprising if Ristolainen were still a member of the Flyers after the next trade deadline (March 1, 2027).

There have been talks for some time, but the Flyers are likely to get a second- or third-round pick, at most. Last year, they wanted at least a first-round pick, but their situation was different, since the team had ultimately made the playoffs.

As for Cam York, Di Marco notes that it's been a pretty tough year for the 25-year-old defenseman, who was selected 14th overall in 2019 (just ahead of Cole Caufield).

He's not a bad defenseman, but he's struggling to prove why he was selected 14th overall.

In short, according to Di Marco's article, the Flyers would be open to trading him if the deal is worth it.

Finally, in the case of Owen Tippett, Di Marco believes that given the Flyers' dismal season, it wouldn't be surprising if he were to leave, even though the team places a high value on the right-wing forward.

Although there has been a lot of interest in the past in the 10th overall pick from 2017, the Flyers have always decided to keep him on the roster, but that could soon change.

Oliver Moore, a Target for the Flyers?

Oliver Moore is a 21-year-old center playing for the Chicago Blackhawks.

He has great potential, but given the Hawks' disastrous season (4-13-1), it wouldn't be surprising if a young player like him had to pack his bags.

After adding Bowen Byram to their defensive corps and bringing Patrick Kane back to Chicago, a much better season than this one was expected.

We can therefore expect all kinds of trades—not just player sales.

Moore has some interesting value that could allow the Hawks to acquire a promising prospect.

David Pagnotta, on the latest DFO Insider, mentioned that the Flyers had actually shown interest in Moore.

Pagnotta also mentions Ryan Donato and Frank Nazar as players who could potentially leave Chicago.

One thing is certain: the Blackhawks and the Flyers MUST make moves due to their disastrous start to the season.

The Capitals will also have to face the fact that they're probably better off accepting an offer for Miroshnichenko sooner rather than later, before his value drops too low.

In Brief

– The Rocket dominated.

Rocket victory in Syracuse! ✅ (📷: Laval Rocket) https://t.co/KlBW7BrkLF — RDS (@RDSca) November 12, 2026

– He's been on fire since requesting a trade.

KUCH HATTY REALLY PUTS THIS ONE OUT OF REACH 🎩🚨 He has 4 goals, 7 assists, and 11 points in 6 games since his trade request 🤯 https://t.co/NYtXzDCDza — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 12, 2026

– It was an offensive showcase for the Lightning.

John Carlson recorded 1 goal and 4 assists against the Sabres, reaching the 800-career-point milestone in the process! 👏 #GoBolts https://t.co/gJVVhF77KB — RDS (@RDSca) November 12, 2026

– Check this out.

Rumor season is in full swing. https://t.co/geZsmN29CB https://t.co/1vdkGjWfDz — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 12, 2026

– Read this.