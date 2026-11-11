Matvei Michkov: That’s why the Canadiens didn’t want him

So, Matvei Michkov wants a fresh start away from Philadelphia?

I'm going to try to look surprised that a player who's been labeled a problem for years is at the center of a story like this this week.

COME ON! YOU'RE KIDDING ME??? UNBELIEVABLE!!!

So, a young player who's a walking red flag, who publicly complains about his teammates, and who doesn't take practice seriously wants to leave?

A young player who controlled his own destiny in the draft (by making it clear he wasn't interested in certain teams) is doing the same thing a few years later? How could anyone have predicted that?

We can all agree that right now, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton must be glad they listened to their gut in the 2023 draft and let this guy slip by.

After all, the debate shouldn't be David Reinbacher vs. Matvei Michkov. It should be about comparing the defenseman to the other players who were available, including Ryan Leonard.

RYAN LEONARD SKATES THE LENGTH OF THE ICE AND SPLITS THE DEFENSE TO SCORE 🤯🚨 https://t.co/f4doBP6nNo — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 17, 2026

In my view, there's a difference between the Dylan Larkins, Brady Tkachuks, and Nikita Kucherovs of this world and what we're seeing right now in Philly.

The first three still put up some big seasons for their former teams. Michkov, on the other hand, has given his bosses… headaches more than anything else.

If we've said that the former players had the right to request a trade, we could say the same about Michkov, should he end up making an official request.

But we're also entitled to think that the Russian is a more problematic case than the others and that he's jumping ship faster than the other players. And this is true even though he's brimming with talent.

There appeared to be a heated moment on the Flyers' bench involving Matvei Michkov. https://t.co/fXNF1IdYYY — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 10, 2026

It's clear that the Flyers, who've already been forced to say goodbye to Cutter Gauthier, won't want to trade Michkov on the cheap. If they decide to part ways with him, they'll have to secure the best possible return.

That's going to dampen the enthusiasm of many teams. And to begin with, Daniel Brière wouldn't want to let him go anyway…

Elliotte Friedman – Oilers NOW – Michkov | I've heard that Brière is very committed to the player, especially since they asked him to do some things last summer—including getting in better shape—and he did it. So that's interesting to me, because that's not at all the path I think the GM wants. I think he's trying to invest in the player, trying to build a commitment around the player, and I don't think he wants to trade the player at all. – 11/10 #LetsGoFlyers #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 11, 2026

Will the young man go on strike like Dylan Larkin and Connor Hellebuyck? Will he refuse to sign his next contract with the Flyers (he'll be a restricted free agent next July)? Will he use the KHL as a threat?

Who knows.

For now, we're not there yet. Except, as you know, these kinds of situations can escalate very quickly in the 2026 NHL.

It's a good thing none of this is happening in Montreal. But with the executives we have, it couldn't happen here anyway, since they think several moves ahead.

In Brief

– We Remember.

Today, Canada's Fallen will be honored and remembered. Please join us in observing a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m. to mark the sacrifice of those who have fallen in the service of their country. #RemembranceDay #CanadaRemembers https://t.co/TpCat0g4Mw — The Royal Canadian Legion (@RoyalCdnLegion) November 11, 2026

– Read this.

The story is starting to unfold. https://t.co/BQl2o3pNZQ https://t.co/1L19WYFspb — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 11, 2026

– Hehe.

We like to have a little fun out here https://t.co/nbpBB8hjBY — JetsHub (@JetsHubYT) November 10, 2026

One of the more clever signs I've seen. Well done, Winnipeg. https://t.co/mcwmAJbFJX — Rachel Kryshak (@RachelKryshak) November 10, 2026

– Great news.