JJ Wetherholt: The Founding of the St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt didn't win the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2026, but he proved he could make an impact on his team in his first season in the majors.

Wetherholt was a reliable and effective player throughout last season. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was able to count on his second baseman to set new standards for his team as it underwent a rebuild.

A first-round pick—seventh overall—in the 2024 amateur draft, the 24-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland, finished third in the voting behind Carson Benge (Mets) and the winner, Sal Stewart (Reds).

Without suggesting that the Cincinnati Reds' representative was in a league of his own, it was difficult for Benge and Wetherholt to take the title away from him, as the Reds' No. 27's offensive statistics left no room for doubt.

However, JJ Wetherholt posted the best bWAR among rookies last season, outperforming both of his rivals in that category. It's worth noting that this advanced statistic measures a player's value in terms of wins for his team by comparing him to other available players.

JJ Wetherholt has proven that, even at his age, he can help his team win—and that's worth its weight in gold for the Cardinals organization. He's the player the Missouri-based team can build around to become a winning franchise once again.

JJ Wetherholt led all NL rookies in bWAR on his way to a top-3 finish for NL ROY! pic.twitter.com/fuYcCw1OTu — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) November 10, 2026

I'd compare his contribution a bit to that of Kevin McGonigle with the Detroit Tigers. McGonigle won the American League Rookie of the Year award, and as position players, the two are quite similar. The Tigers player's bWAR was 7.1 in 2026, compared to 4.5 for Wetherholt. Both athletes will play a key role in the success of the Cardinals and the Tigers in the coming seasons.

The young man must now move on and prepare to play a key role on his team in 2027. The Cardinals are a young and talented squad, and they need to build on last season to establish a foundation. The fact that the World Series champions are in their division should serve as additional motivation.

There are certain players a manager can count on, and the Cardinals' infielder is one of them. Defensively, he elevated the team's overall performance, which was already on par with the other teams in the National League Central. Offensively, he helped make his teammates better, and great things are sure to come as he gains more experience.

Let's not forget, either, that Wetherholt was also a finalist for the Gold Glove Award among second basemen in the National League. Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers won it, capping off an exceptional season for him.

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