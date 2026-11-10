Will Otto Lopez be able to repeat his achievements in 2027?

Before the start of last season, Otto Lopez was considered one of the baseball players poised to break out in 2026.

And to say the least, the Quebec native has stepped out of the shadows with the Miami Marlins, as evidenced by his first All-Star Game appearance, his 191 hits, his .305 batting average, and his 34 stolen bases.

All of this has earned him a spot as a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award, with the winner set to be announced on November 27. Winning this award would be extraordinary for Lopez, but it seems unlikely, as Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds is a formidable competitor in this regard.

Nevertheless, rumors of a possible trade sending Lopez elsewhere persist. If Peter Bendix and the Marlins' front office receive attractive offers for their prospect, they'll listen to whatever's on the table.

Is it because the “Merlinpinpins,” as my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois calls them, believe he won't be able to repeat his feats from last season?

Perhaps, as exceptional as Lopez's last season was, they can't help but wonder if he's just a one-hit wonder. We've seen this happen many times in professional sports: a player who has an excellent season because he's looking for a big contract (which the Marlins won't grant).

But Lopez is most likely not a flash in the pan, and the Marlins need his services. Barring an injury, the 28-year-old has a strong chance of reaching the 200-hit mark in 2027 and maintaining a batting average above the .300 mark. Not to mention his leadership role in the infield and in the locker room.

Florida's front office must therefore evaluate all its options, but unless a mind-blowing offer comes along, it should keep Lopez on the roster.

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