Top 3: Matvei Michkov Frustrated with a Teammate

Raphael Simard
Top 3: Matvei Michkov Frustrated with a Teammate
Credit: X

Last night in the NHL, there were only three games played across the league.

Here are the results and highlights:

(Credit: NHL.com)

1. Matvei Michkov visibly frustrated with a teammate

Not everything is rosy in Philadelphia. The Flyers are off to a really rough start to the season, but last night, they won.

A 3-1 victory over the struggling Canucks. It wasn't a perfect game, though, and Matvei Michkov made that clear to one of his teammates. Porter Martone had to step in.

I actually like that attitude, though.

He's competitive and wants to win. As long as he doesn't get arrogant or too toxic, that's fine.

The Russian also made an impact on the ice. He finished with an assist on Travis Konecny's goal.

For the Canucks, Jonathan Lekkerimäki is having a good season.

He scored a goal, but it was too little, too late for his team to mount a comeback.

2. Connor McDavid's Crazy Streak Comes to an End

In Edmonton, everyone was watching to see if Connor McDavid would be able to extend his streak of games to start a season with at least one assist to 19.

He ended up with just one goal. So his streak is over. He can thank the opposing goalie for that.

He came close to extending his streak, though…

Still, he's off to a legendary start to the season.

The same goes for his teammate Leon Draisaitl.

18 goals in 19 games. Wow.

Quebec native Devon Levi is on fire.

He's happy to be getting opportunities and has four straight wins.

3. Thank goodness Ilya Sorokin was there

For several years now, Ilya Sorokin has been one of the best goalies in the league.

Lately, it's been a good thing he's been there. The other night, against the Devils, he stopped 45 shots. He still lost in overtime, but he earned his team a point.

Just yesterday, he stopped 37 of the 39 shots he faced. And once again, he was able to force overtime (and a shootout), but that was as far as it went.

A 3-2 loss in the shootout.

Yaroslav Askarov also played a key role in the game.

In overtime, he made a superb save!

Even though the two teams play in different conferences, they don't like each other.

In the second period, two fights broke out at the same time.

Mason Marchment hasn't made any friends in New York.

He punched Victor Eklund with his bare fist.

Ivar Stenberg, the most recent second overall pick in the draft, is on fire.

He has scored three goals in his last four games. He's also the only player to beat Sorokin in a shootout.


Overtime

– A first with the Islanders for Michael Bunting.

– The Eklunds love San Jose.

– Ben Hutton also scored his first goal with his new team.

– The top scorers from last night.

– A relatively quiet Tuesday night.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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