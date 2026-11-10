Top 3: Matvei Michkov Frustrated with a Teammate

Last night in the NHL, there were only three games played across the league.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Matvei Michkov visibly frustrated with a teammate

Not everything is rosy in Philadelphia. The Flyers are off to a really rough start to the season, but last night, they won.

A 3-1 victory over the struggling Canucks. It wasn't a perfect game, though, and Matvei Michkov made that clear to one of his teammates. Porter Martone had to step in.

Things got HEATED between Matvei Michkov and Nick Seeler on the Flyers' bench 😳 Porter Martone even stepped in to calm things down 👀 (via @NBCSPhilly) https://t.co/RuYBDS6IGA — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 10, 2026

I actually like that attitude, though.

He's competitive and wants to win. As long as he doesn't get arrogant or too toxic, that's fine.

The Russian also made an impact on the ice. He finished with an assist on Travis Konecny's goal.

Nifty little backhand feed here from Matvei Michkov 😍 https://t.co/1xlYUwatKQ — NHL (@NHL) November 10, 2026

For the Canucks, Jonathan Lekkerimäki is having a good season.

He scored a goal, but it was too little, too late for his team to mount a comeback.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki gets the Canucks on the board ☝️ 📺: Stream exclusively on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/LAMdyeYyzx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 10, 2026

2. Connor McDavid's Crazy Streak Comes to an End

In Edmonton, everyone was watching to see if Connor McDavid would be able to extend his streak of games to start a season with at least one assist to 19.

He ended up with just one goal. So his streak is over. He can thank the opposing goalie for that.

Fresh pizza delivery for Mr. McDavid 🍕 https://t.co/arR7aoww70 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 10, 2026

He came close to extending his streak, though…

Connor McDavid was this close to making it a 19-game assist streak 🤏 https://t.co/UuY6gU1EX7 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 10, 2026

Still, he's off to a legendary start to the season.

Connor McDavid became the fourth different player in @NHL history to record 48 or more points before his 20th game of the season. #NHLStats: https://t.co/wS98kvoyvv https://t.co/wJR70xt6NU — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 10, 2026

The same goes for his teammate Leon Draisaitl.

18 goals in 19 games. Wow.

Leon Draisaitl has 18 goals in 19 games this season https://t.co/Hj1V76ZEVL — NHL (@NHL) November 10, 2026

Quebec native Devon Levi is on fire.

He's happy to be getting opportunities and has four straight wins.

“I knew my break would come eventually.” Devon Levi joins @GenePrincipe after winning his fourth straight start for the Oilers 🔥 https://t.co/cYME92P433 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 10, 2026

3. Thank goodness Ilya Sorokin was there

For several years now, Ilya Sorokin has been one of the best goalies in the league.

Lately, it's been a good thing he's been there. The other night, against the Devils, he stopped 45 shots. He still lost in overtime, but he earned his team a point.

Just yesterday, he stopped 37 of the 39 shots he faced. And once again, he was able to force overtime (and a shootout), but that was as far as it went.

A 3-2 loss in the shootout.

Yaroslav Askarov also played a key role in the game.

In overtime, he made a superb save!

This is so awesome 🔥 https://t.co/HBjtq8ZS8R — NHL (@NHL) November 10, 2026

Even though the two teams play in different conferences, they don't like each other.

In the second period, two fights broke out at the same time.

TWO FIGHTS OFF THE DRAW IN SAN JOSE 😯 https://t.co/DV2HOEe3jN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 10, 2026

Mason Marchment hasn't made any friends in New York.

He punched Victor Eklund with his bare fist.

Mason Marchment received a double-minor for roughing after punching Victor Eklund with his bare fist 😳 The scuffle broke out after Eklund hit Sherwood from behind and wasn't penalized 😬 https://t.co/8gFKZeac05 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 10, 2026

Ivar Stenberg, the most recent second overall pick in the draft, is on fire.

He has scored three goals in his last four games. He's also the only player to beat Sorokin in a shootout.

Ivar Stenberg scores his 3rd goal in his last 4 games 🔥 https://t.co/TjNA8hYxOv — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 10, 2026

Overtime

– A first with the Islanders for Michael Bunting.

FIRST GOAL AS A FLYER for Michael Bunting, who makes it 1-0 😤🚨 https://t.co/wCluUIWfYp — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 10, 2026

– The Eklunds love San Jose.

WE'VE GOT AN EKLUND GOAL IN SAN JOSE 🤷‍♂️ Victor Eklund absolutely rips this puck. https://t.co/HSJUMuGADp — NHL (@NHL) November 10, 2026

– Ben Hutton also scored his first goal with his new team.

Freshly signed Ben Hutton has his first as a member of the @NYIslanders! 🔵🟠 https://t.co/naHxZUTmRN — NHL (@NHL) November 10, 2026

– The top scorers from last night.

– A relatively quiet Tuesday night.