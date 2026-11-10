Tom Brady Leaves the World of Soccer

Tom Brady is ending his stint in English soccer. On Monday, Birmingham City Football Club announced that the former star quarterback had officially relinquished his minority stake in the team, three years after joining.

“Birmingham City Football Club expresses its sincere gratitude to Tom Brady for his unwavering commitment and support of the club over the past three years,” the club wrote in a statement.

In August 2023, Brady surprised everyone by becoming a minority shareholder in the club. He partnered with the new owner, Shelby Companies Limited, a subsidiary of the American firm Knighthead Capital Management.

His involvement had drawn significant attention to the club, which competes in the Championship, England's second division.

“It's been truly wonderful to have someone with Tom's experience and passion associated with the club,” the statement noted.

A Departure at the Top

Brady is leaving Birmingham at a time when the club is doing well: the team currently sits at the top of the Championship and is dreaming of a return to the Premier League.

The press release does not explain why he is stepping down.

A busy second career

At 49, Brady remains very busy. He retired in 2023 after 23 seasons in the NFL, during which he won seven Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—a record.

Since then, he has become a television analyst. He is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, an acquisition approved by the NFL in October 2024.

So while his chapter with Birmingham is coming to a close, the greatest quarterback in history remains very much a part of the sports world.

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