The False Rumor About Ivan Demidov, the Ultimate Fan, and Kirby Dach’s Future

Marc-Olivier Cook
The False Rumor About Ivan Demidov, the Ultimate Fan, and Kirby Dach&#8217;s Future
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There's a (pretty big) rumor going around about Ivan Demidov on social media right now.

What's it about?

Apparently, the Russian has hit a setback in his recovery and is currently in France with his girlfriend. But…

But this rumor turns out to be completely false.

Our colleague Maxime Truman addressed it in a tweet: Ivan's girlfriend is in France, but the Canadiens player stayed in Montreal to continue his rehab. You shouldn't always believe what you read on social media!

If Demidov had gone to France with his girlfriend, it would have caused a stir.

And that's why this rumor is generating so much buzz across various platforms. But luckily, Max is here to set the record straight (hehe)!

The Ultimate Fan

I know some people who love the Montreal Canadiens. A lot of them, actually!

But I nearly fell off my chair when I saw the photo of a fan that Anthony Martineau posted. According to the reporter, the fan in question traveled all the way from the Gaspé Peninsula to attend tonight's game in Montreal and took the opportunity to say hello to Martineau, who was at a café near the arena.

In the photo, you can see that the man has had all the jerseys retired by the Canadiens tattooed on the backs of his calves. Wow!

You've got to be crazy passionate to do that.

First, because tattoo sessions cost money (and usually quite a lot)… and second, because they don't disappear overnight like the little temporary tattoos we used to love sticking on our faces when we were younger.

Hats off to him!

The Future of Kirby Dach

People kept saying it was the end for Kirby Dach and the Canadiens.

And even though I still believe that… there's no denying that #77 has been playing some great hockey lately. Good for him!

Except that his future is still the subject of much speculation because no one knows what's going to happen to him. According to Darren Dreger (TSN), Dach's name has been circulating throughout the NHL for quite some time…

Will we see him traded before the trade deadline on March 1?

The question arises because we mustn't forget this: the Canadiens expect Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky to arrive in Montreal once their respective seasons are over.

But there won't be much room for these guys unless the Habs decide to trade a few players by the end of the season.

And that's where the idea of trading Dach might make the most sense…


In Brief

– Good idea:

– Um… I hope so?

– Stay tuned.

– Big addition in Kansas City.

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