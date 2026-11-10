The False Rumor About Ivan Demidov, the Ultimate Fan, and Kirby Dach’s Future

There's a (pretty big) rumor going around about Ivan Demidov on social media right now.

What's it about?

Apparently, the Russian has hit a setback in his recovery and is currently in France with his girlfriend. But…

But this rumor turns out to be completely false.

Our colleague Maxime Truman addressed it in a tweet: Ivan's girlfriend is in France, but the Canadiens player stayed in Montreal to continue his rehab. You shouldn't always believe what you read on social media!

🚫 FALSE RUMOR | IVAN DEMIDOV 🏒 Some people are claiming that Ivan Demidov has suffered a setback in his rehab and has therefore taken a few days off in France with his girlfriend. However, this is completely false. Yes, Demidov's girlfriend is indeed in France right now, but Ivan isn't with her. He's continuing his rehab in Montreal. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 10, 2026

If Demidov had gone to France with his girlfriend, it would have caused a stir.

And that's why this rumor is generating so much buzz across various platforms. But luckily, Max is here to set the record straight (hehe)!

The Ultimate Fan

I know some people who love the Montreal Canadiens. A lot of them, actually!

But I nearly fell off my chair when I saw the photo of a fan that Anthony Martineau posted. According to the reporter, the fan in question traveled all the way from the Gaspé Peninsula to attend tonight's game in Montreal and took the opportunity to say hello to Martineau, who was at a café near the arena.

In the photo, you can see that the man has had all the jerseys retired by the Canadiens tattooed on the backs of his calves. Wow!

This friendly guy straight out of the Gaspé Peninsula came to say hi to me at the Starbucks across from the Bell Centre. He got ALL the jerseys retired by the Habs tattooed on both of his calves. He's a true, die-hard fan. He's ready for tonight and is really excited to be in Montreal. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 10, 2026

You've got to be crazy passionate to do that.

First, because tattoo sessions cost money (and usually quite a lot)… and second, because they don't disappear overnight like the little temporary tattoos we used to love sticking on our faces when we were younger.

Hats off to him!

The Future of Kirby Dach

People kept saying it was the end for Kirby Dach and the Canadiens.

And even though I still believe that… there's no denying that #77 has been playing some great hockey lately. Good for him!

Except that his future is still the subject of much speculation because no one knows what's going to happen to him. According to Darren Dreger (TSN), Dach's name has been circulating throughout the NHL for quite some time…

Will we see him traded before the trade deadline on March 1?

Darren Dreger: On Kirby Dach's future with the Canadiens: “His name has been out there for a long, long time; Kent Hughes… at the trade deadline or maybe before, I believe he had a deal that was pretty close that would've landed him a decent draft pick” — Morning Show/McKenna & Starr (11/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 10, 2026

The question arises because we mustn't forget this: the Canadiens expect Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky to arrive in Montreal once their respective seasons are over.

But there won't be much room for these guys unless the Habs decide to trade a few players by the end of the season.

And that's where the idea of trading Dach might make the most sense…

In Brief

– Good idea:

To celebrate Carey Price's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, get 31 free entries with the purchase of a $50 or more 50/50 package! Raffle tickets ↓ #GoHabsGo | @CHCFondation — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 10, 2026

– Um… I hope so?

Time is flying, and December 1 is fast approaching ⌛ Details here ➡ https://t.co/yA1MniEBdS — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 10, 2026

– Stay tuned.

David Pagnotta – Daily Faceoff Live – #NHLBruins | I know there are all these question marks surrounding Pavel Zacha. What are they going to do with him? Are they going to try to re-sign him, keep him as their own short-term rental? Is it in his best interest to maybe wait until July 1 because the center market is going to be thin? It might be. But, Zacha aside, it definitely looks like Sweeney and company are at least exploring the market to see who's out there and what kind of assets they might need to part with in order to strengthen this roster even further. – 11/10 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 10, 2026

– Big addition in Kansas City.