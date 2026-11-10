Temple: Marc Bergevin stands next to Carey Price’s family during the ceremony

Last night, Carey Price was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He gave a speech in true Carey Price fashion—that is, in a reserved manner. You could sense the emotions welling up in him at times, but no one mistook him for, say, P.K. Subban.

And that's perfectly fine: that's just who he is.

I really liked hearing the former goaltender say he appreciated the fact that his teammates had played defensively in front of him for years—something he doesn't do now that he's playing as a forward in retirement.

He knows how to laugh.

But what struck me the most was seeing Marc Bergevin, the former Canadiens GM, sitting next to the former goalie's daughters during the ceremony.

Even if he doesn't speak to the Montreal media, the former GM still speaks to the people he used to work with.

Marc Bergevin with Carey Price's daughters during his induction speech Bergevin with Price's daughters during his induction speech #GoHabsGo https://t.co/SPgBPOv4d0 — L.A. Lariviere (@L_A_theRiver) November 10, 2026

We know that Bergevin, who gave Price the two biggest contracts of his career (the one in 2012 and the major deal that began in 2018), has always been close to the Price family.

He supported the family when Carey needed it, particularly when he asked for help in the fall of 2021.

It's a good thing the relationship between Bergevin and the Prices is still strong. Because we imagine that if it weren't, the former GM would have been sitting somewhere else in the room.

Remember that tonight, Price will be honored at the Bell Centre.

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

Seeing PK Subban & Shea Weber being so friendly with each other is still kinda surreal 😅 https://t.co/5Wzv7VwiUv — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 10, 2026

– An eternal debate.

Will the Canadiens retire Carey Price's jersey? Geoff Molson's response 👇 https://t.co/RBIw1n02kW — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 10, 2026

– Must-read.

It makes sense. https://t.co/WIYS6tuvFn https://t.co/KFpfVQq54Z — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 10, 2026

– Expansion in the LPHF: Here are the new names.

Here we are #PWHL. If Knight is Detroit's captain, does she become Captain Clutch? That nickname's already taken https://t.co/FKYLKwCXLe — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) November 10, 2026

– Definitely.