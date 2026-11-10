Temple: Marc Bergevin stands next to Carey Price’s family during the ceremony

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Temple: Marc Bergevin stands next to Carey Price&#8217;s family during the ceremony
Credit: X

Last night, Carey Price was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He gave a speech in true Carey Price fashion—that is, in a reserved manner. You could sense the emotions welling up in him at times, but no one mistook him for, say, P.K. Subban.

And that's perfectly fine: that's just who he is.

I really liked hearing the former goaltender say he appreciated the fact that his teammates had played defensively in front of him for years—something he doesn't do now that he's playing as a forward in retirement.

He knows how to laugh.

But what struck me the most was seeing Marc Bergevin, the former Canadiens GM, sitting next to the former goalie's daughters during the ceremony.

Even if he doesn't speak to the Montreal media, the former GM still speaks to the people he used to work with.

We know that Bergevin, who gave Price the two biggest contracts of his career (the one in 2012 and the major deal that began in 2018), has always been close to the Price family.

He supported the family when Carey needed it, particularly when he asked for help in the fall of 2021.

It's a good thing the relationship between Bergevin and the Prices is still strong. Because we imagine that if it weren't, the former GM would have been sitting somewhere else in the room.

Remember that tonight, Price will be honored at the Bell Centre.


In a Nutshell

– Wow.

– An eternal debate.

– Must-read.

– Expansion in the LPHF: Here are the new names.

– Definitely.

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