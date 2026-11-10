Samuel Montembeault in Laval Soon: It’s Possible (and Here’s Why)

Samuel Montembeault has yet to play in the NHL this 26-27 season.

The goaltender is still injured, but he appears to be making progress in his recovery.

This morning, he was on the ice with the main squad, which is a good sign for the future.

But before we see Monty play his first game of the season with the Habs, he might play a few games in Laval (according to a report by Renaud Lavoie on X). Kent Hughes said it's possible that Montembeault could end up in the American Hockey League for a few games so he can complete his conditioning.

This isn't the first time we've seen this in Montreal.



Kent Hughes mentioned that Samuel Montembeault might play a few games with the @RocketLaval to complete his conditioning. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 10, 2026

I remember the game where Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price wore the Laval Rocket uniform. At the time, both players had been sent down for conditioning purposes due to their long-term injury status.

That said, it wouldn't be a bad thing for Monty—and it wouldn't be a snub to him either.

Right now, after all, Jacob Fowler is on fire in Montreal. He's having a great season, and we can't forget about Jakub Dobes on the big team either.

There may not be a spot for Monty on the Canadiens right now. The team wants to win and doesn't necessarily have the luxury of handing the net to a guy coming back from a major injury—who will likely need some time to find his footing upon his return to action…

Anyway.



We'll see how things play out in due time, but don't jump to conclusions if you hear that Monty has to report to the Rocket in the coming days!



In Brief

– The Vikings have solved their problem.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been traded to the Vikings! 🏈 https://t.co/HdYhfnJTs7 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 10, 2026

– Hehe.

Cole Caufield seeing Hall of Famer Carey Price's portrait in the Habs' locker room today https://t.co/4kW9W196qq — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 10, 2026

– Good question.

Let me ask #NJDevils fans who support not starting Hellebuyck tonight and defend his actions: If Martin Brodeur had done the same thing as Hellebuyck in 2002 after beating the U.S. in the Olympics and then didn't start in his first game back in New Jersey, would you defend Brodeur? — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) November 10, 2026

– Interesting.